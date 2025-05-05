Administrative Certification and the PIL Induction Requirement, Type Code 83

In accordance with Act 45 of 2007, individuals who are employed as a principal or assistant/vice principal in a public school in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the first time after January 1, 2008, must meet the following requirements to convert their Administrative I certificate to Administrative II:

complete three years of satisfactory service on the PA Administrative I certificate; and

complete the PDE approved PA Inspired Leadership (PIL) Induction Program.

For those individuals who are not working as a principal, vice principal or assistant, but are employed in another capacity such as supervisor of a single subject, the time spent working in that position will not count against the five years of Level I service time. If they wish to convert to Level II, they must meet the requirements for Administrative II certification, including induction and service time. Their service may be credited toward Level II certification at the option of the certificate holder.

Under the provisions of this statute, any educator who holds an Administrative I certificate and who is employed as a principal or assistant/vice principal after January 2008 for the first time in a Pennsylvania public school has five (5) years to complete the statutory requirements for Administrative II certification. Therefore, the following clarification identifies that this applies to administrators who hold either of the administrative certificates below:



Type Code 75 for Principal K - 12, valid for five (5) years of service; or

Type Code 83 for Elementary Principal and/or Secondary Principal, previously valid for three (3) years of service.



Although these certificates were originally issued as valid for three (3) years of service, educators who are employed on these certificates for the first time after January 1, 2008 will be given five (5) years to complete the PIL Induction and these certificates will be valid for five (5) years of service as a principal or assistant/vice principal in the public schools in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Converting Administrative Provisional I to Administrative II

The Administrative Provisional I certificate must first be converted to the Administrative I certificate within two years of issuance; see Principal Requirements for conversion requirements. An Administrative I certificate obtained through the Administrative Provisional I alternative route must be converted to Level II within five creditable service years of the Administrative Provisional I issuance date. The Administrative Provisional I and Administrative I certificates have a combined validity of five service years, not seven.

Submitting an Application



