Preferential Application Handling and Reduced Application Fees

Section 1205 of Act 143 provides direction for active duty military members, veterans, and the spouses or surviving spouses of active duty military members or veterans to receive preferential application handling and a reduced application fee when applying for any educator certification.

In order to qualify, a veteran is an individual who served at least 180 days of active duty, other than for training, or was discharged after serving 30 days due to a service-connected disability in the US Armed Forces and was discharged or released from active duty under honorable conditions. Honorable conditions includes Honorable and General Under Honorable discharges.

Applicants must meet all Pennsylvania certification requirements to receive a license.

Military, veteran, and spouse applicants can apply for the desired certification using the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS):



Complete the online application indicating "yes" to the question regarding veteran status.

Send in any required documents listed on the coversheet and your proof of service document(s):

Active duty members: photocopy of military orders assigning duty station;

Active duty spouse: photocopy of military orders assigning duty station and a photocopy of your marriage license;

Veterans: photocopy of DD form 214 with Discharge under Circumstances other than Dishonorable;

Veteran spouse/surviving spouse: photocopy of DD form 214 with Discharge under Circumstances other than Dishonorable and a photocopy of your marriage license.

Professional License Portability for Servicemembers and Their Spouses Under the Federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA)

The SCRA provides servicemembers and their dependents with certain financial and due process protections during military service. The Portability of Professional Licenses of Servicemembers and Their Spouses section, 50 U.S.C. §4025(a), allows servicemembers and their spouses to use their professional licenses and certificates when they must relocate residence due to military orders for service in a state other than the state that issued the servicemember or spouse the covered license or certificate.

A servicemember or their spouse will be issued the PA SCRA certificate most comparable to their covered license or certificate if the following criteria are met:

Residence in PA; A valid professional license/certificate that is in good standing with the licensing/certifying authority that issued the license/certificate; Current military orders for military service in a state other than the state of the licensing/certifying authority that issued the license/certificate and a marriage certificate/license if the applicant is the servicemember's spouse; and A notarized affidavit affirming, under penalty of law that: The applicant is the person described and identified in the application;

All statements made in the application are true, correct, and complete;

The applicant read and understands the requirements to receive a certificate, and the scope of practice, in PA;

The applicant certifies that the applicant meets and shall comply with the requirements to receive a certificate, and the scope of practice, in PA; and

The applicant is in good standing in all states in which the applicant holds or has held a license/certificate.