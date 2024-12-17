Skip to agency navigation
    Worker Misclassification

    A worker is an employee unless proven otherwise. If your employer has misclassified you as an independent contractor, you may not be eligible for certain benefits.

    Information for Workers

    Workers who believe they have been misclassfied by their employer can obtain certain benefits, including: 
    • Unemployment benefits if you are laid off
    • Health insurance
    • Workers’ compensation insurance
    • Retirement
    • Paid vacation

    If you feel you, or someone you know, may be misclassified or know of a business that may have misclassified workers, please take a few moments to submit a Worker Misclassification Inquiry.

    Please see the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act for further information.

    Contact Us

    UC Chat

    Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time

    Chat

    By phone

    866-403-6163 Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time

    Call us

    Email

    Email us at UCTaxServices@pa.gov

    Email us