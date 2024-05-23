Skip to agency navigation
    IRE Physician Listing

    An Impairment Rating Evaluation (IRE) is a medical examination requested by the insurer and/or their counsel to determine an injured worker’s whole-body impairment due to the compensable injury. The process may be found in section 306(a)(2) of the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act.

     

    The bureau will designate an approved IRE physician nearest the injured worker's residence and serve all interested parties via a Notice of Designation. An electronic IRE appointment form (LIBC-765) will follow, providing the appointment date and time. Following the examination, the IRE physician will provide parties with a Determination Face Sheet (LIBC-767) and medical report.

     

    The IRE process can be found within the Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS).

     

    This page provides the current listing of all departmentally-approved Impairment Rating Evaluation physicians.

     

    Updated 12/9/2024

    IRE Physician Listing Details

    PhysicianSpecialtyAddressCountyTelephoneEmail
    A
    Kaplan, RichardPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation4140 Monroeville Blvd.
    Ste 1
    Monroeville, PA 15146    		Allegheny724-430-5319rkaplan@kaplan.rehab
    Moldovan, JeffreyEmergency Medicine4721 McKnight Road
    Pittsburgh, PA 15237    		Allegheny724-962-2100jmm@jmmoldovan.com
    Moldovan, JeffreyEmergency Medicine1051 Brinton Rd. Ste 301-D
    Pittsburgh, PA 15221    		Allegheny724-962-2100jmm@jmmoldovan.com
    Wolk, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		2571 Mosside Blvd,
    Suite 3
    Monroeville, PA 15146    		Allegheny570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    B
    Moldovan, JeffreyEmergency Medicine3113 Green Garden Road
    Aliquippa, PA 15001    		Beaver724-962-2100jmm@jmmoldovan.com
    Kline, JohnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		5479 Pottsville Pike
    Leesport, PA 19533    		Berks570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Lincow, RonaldCertified Medicolegal Evaluator;
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		2201 Ridgewood Rd
    Ste 200
    Wyomissing, PA 19610    		Berks610-375-6226teverham@pmpdocs.com
    Naftulin, ScottPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		5479 Pottsville Pike
    Leesport, PA 19533    		Berks570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Pande, VinitPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation5479 Pottsville Pike, Ste 121
    Leesport, PA 19533    		Berks570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Prebola, WilliamPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		24569 Route 6
    Towanda, PA 18848    		Bradford570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Belletieri, ChristopherFamily Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment;
    Certified Impairment Rater

    501 Bath Road
    Suite 217
    Bristol, PA 19007

    		Bucks215-633-1750kimberle.bennett@yourdedicateddoctors.com
    Bereanu, AncaNeurology; Certified Independent Medical Examiner401 Floral Vale Blvd.,
    Yardley, PA 19067    		Bucks215-504-9636abneuro1@gmail.com
    Fischer, MichaelFamily Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment;
    Certified Impairment Rater

    501 Bath Road
    Suite 217
    Bristol, PA 19007

    		Bucks215-633-1750kimberle.bennett@yourdedicateddoctors.com
    Pickard, JohnFamily Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment642 Beaver Street
    Bristol, PA 19007    		Bucks(215) 785-2626john.pickard.do@comcast.net
    Weiss, DavidOrthopaedic Surgery;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		201 Woolstron Drive, Ste 1-D
    Ste 2E
    Morrisville, PA 19067    		Bucks215-736-1266regionalime@gmail.com
    Yang, LynnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		1111 Street Rd
    Southampton, PA 18966    		Bucks215-545-5630j.boback@mrcponline.com
    Moldovan, JeffreyEmergency Medicine104 Technology Dr. STE 202
    Butler, PA 16001    		Butler724-962-2100jmm@jmmoldovan.com
    C
    Wolk, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		290 Jamesway Road
    Ebensburg, PA 15931    		Cambria570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Gentilezza, KennethPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		30 River Street
    Jim Thorpe, PA 18229    		Carbon570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Kline, JohnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		1700 Old Gatesburg Rd.
    #210
    State College, PA 16803    		Centre570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Pande, VinitPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation1700 Old Gatesburg Rd.
    #210
    State College, PA 16803    		Centre570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Lincow, RonaldCertified Medicolegal Evaluator;
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		100 Arrandale Blvd, Ste 105
    Exton, PA 19341    		Chester215-338-1811teverham@pmpdocs.com
    Yang, LynnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		1103 Paoli Pike
    West Chester, PA 19380    		Chester215-545-5630j.boback@mrcponline.com
    Freenock, ThomasPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation24 Doctors Lane
    Ste 104
    Clarion, PA 16214    		Clarion814-226-2510thomas.freenock@butlerhealthsystem.org
    Wolk, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		2 East Market Street
    Suite 1
    Clearfield, PA 16830    		Clearfield570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Lupinacci, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		175 Lancaster Blvd.
    Mechanicsburg, PA 17055    		Cumberland717-691-4820Karrie.hemperly@usphysiatry.com
    D
    Bednarz, LucianPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		4830 Londonderry Rd.
    Harrisburg, PA 17109    		Dauphin570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Charczuk, MaciejPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation2151 Linglestown Rd.
    Ste 240
    Harrisburg, PA 17110    		Dauphin717-541-0700pennrehab3@gmail.com
    Kline, JohnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		4830 Londonderry Rd.
    Harrisburg, PA 17109    		Dauphin570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Grossinger, StevenNeurology and Pain Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		891 Baltimore Pike
    Springfield, PA 19064    		Delaware215-789-6264grossinger@gmail.com
    Kennedy, MichaelOccupational Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		61 S Morton Ave
    Ste 6, 1st Fl
    Morton, PA, 19070    		Delaware302-388-4244mkhealth@hotmail.com
    Murphy, WilliamPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation176 S New Middletown Rd
    Suite 105
    Media, PA 19063    		Delaware610-892-7344cmurphy@smartrehab.com
    Pande, VinitPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation57 West Eagle Road
    Havertown, PA 19083    		Delaware570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Rodriguez, DaisyInternal Medicine6778 Market Street
    Upper Darby, PA 19082    		Delaware215-425-1500bc@myinjurydoc.com
    Swamy, PriyaPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		1999 Sproul Rd
    STE 22
    Broomall, PA 19008    		Delaware484-461-8154Livingwellcpc@gmail.com
    Yang, LynnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		419 Lawrence Rd
    Broomall, PA 19008    		Delaware215-545-5630j.boback@mrcponline.com
    E
    Wolk, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		3347 W. 12th St.
    Ste 101
    Erie, PA 16505    		Erie570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    F
    Kaplan, RichardPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation675B Cherry Tree Lane
    Uniontown, PA 15401    		Fayette724-430-5319rkaplan@kaplan.rehab
    Moldovan, JeffreyEmergency Medicine150 Wayland Smith Dr.
    STE A
    Uniontown, PA 15401    		Fayette724-962-2100jmm@jmmoldovan.com
    Naftulin, ScottPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		125 Chambers Hill Rd.
    Chambersburg, PA 17202    		Franklin570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    G, I, J
    Ricci, AnthonyPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation236 Elm Drive
    Suite 102
    Waynesburg, PA 15370    		Greene724-678-0282anrmd@comcast.net
    Moldovan, JeffreyEmergency Medicine660 Stutzman Rd
    Indiana, PA 15701    		Indiana724-962-2100jmm@jmmoldovan.com
    L
    Bednarz, LucianPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		5 Morgan Highway
    Suite 4
    Scranton, PA 18508    		Lackawanna570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Epstein, ScottPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation4 Meadow
    Scranton, PA 18505    		Lackawanna570-253-1005medicallegal@waynephy.com
    Gentilezza, KennethPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		5 Morgan Highway
    Suite 4
    Scranton, PA 18508    		Lackawanna570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Horchos, PaulPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Brain Injury Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		5 Morgan Highway
    Suite 4
    Scranton, PA 18508    		Lackawanna570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Wolk, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		5 Morgan Highway
    Suite 4
    Scranton, PA 18508    		Lackawanna570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Bednarz, LucianPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		248 Granite Run Dr.
    Lancaster, PA 17601    		Lancaster570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Lincow, RonaldCertified Medicolegal Evaluator;
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		26 D E Roseville Rd
    Lancaster, PA 17601    		Lancaster215-338-1811teverham@pmpdocs.com
    Hand, StevenCertified Medicolegal Evaluator;
    Orthopaedic Surgery
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		2526 Wilmington Rd
    New Castle, PA 16105    		Lawrence724-981-2522hand55@gmail.com
    Gentilezza, KennethPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		3131 College Heights Blvd.,
    Ste. 2400
    Allentown, PA 18104    		Lehigh570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Hernandez, DannyFamily Practice;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		1707-1709 West Hamilton Street
    Allentown PA 18104    		Lehigh610-419-3388ydelker@dwhmedicalcenter.com
    Wolk, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		3131 College Heights Blvd.,
    Ste. 2400
    Allentown, PA 18104    		Lehigh570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Bednarz, LucianPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		106 Rotary Drive
    Valmont Industrial Park West
    West Hazelton, PA 18202    		Luzerne570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Gentilezza, KennethPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		106 Rotary Drive
    Valmont Industrial Park West
    West Hazelton, PA 18202    		Luzerne570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Hernandez, DannyFamily Practice;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		274 Susquehanna Ave
    Wyoming PA 18644-2033    		Luzerne610-419-3388ydelker@dwhmedicalcenter.com
    Kline, JohnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		150 Mundy Street
    MAC IV, First Floor
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18701    		Luzerne570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Pande, VinitPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation150 Mundy Street
    MAC IV, First Floor
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18701    		Luzerne570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Prebola, WilliamPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		150 Mundy Street
    MAC IV, First Floor
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18701    		Luzerne570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Prebola, WilliamPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		 106 Rotary Drive
    Valmont Industrial Park West
    West Hazelton, PA 18202    		Luzerne570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Wolk, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		150 Mundy Street
    MAC IV, First Floor
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18701    		Luzerne570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Prebola, WilliamPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		2605 Reach Road
    Williamsport, PA 17701    		Lycoming570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Wolk, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		2605 Reach Road
    Williamsport, PA 17701    		Lycoming570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    M
    Hand, StevenOrthopaedic Surgery;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		2395 Garden Way
    Hermitage, PA 16148    		Mercer724-981-2522hand55@gmail.com
    Jurenovich, MichaelOrthopaedic Surgery;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner;
    Certified MedicoLegal Evaluator    		59 W Main Street
    Ste B
    Greenville, PA 16125    		Mercer724-588-8515bonedoc83@gmail.com
    Moldovan, JeffreyEmergency Medicine3150 Highland Road, Suite 103
    Hermitage, PA 16148    		Mercer724-962-2100jmm@jmmoldovan.com
    Bednarz, LucianPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		100 Eaglesmere Circle
    East Stroudsburg, PA 18301    		Monroe570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Gentilezza, KennethPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		100 Eaglesmere Circle
    East Stroudsburg, PA 18301    		Monroe570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Kim, JamesPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation175 E Brown St
    Ste. 104
    East Stroudsburg, PA 18301    		Monroe570-476-6645JKim@gsrh.org
    Bednarz, LucianPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		2285 Cross Road
    Glenside, PA 19038    		Montgomery570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Lerman, RoyPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation700 S. Henderson Rd.
    Ste. 308C
    King of Prussia, PA 19406    		Montgomery610-337-3111lizm@mainlinespine.com
    Lincow, RonaldCertified Medicolegal Evaluator;
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		649 N Lewis Rd
    Suite 220
    Royersford, PA 19468    		Montgomery215-338-1811teverham@pmpdocs.com
    Rodriguez, DaisyInternal Medicine107 E Main Street
    Norristown, PA 19401    		Montgomery215-425-1500bc@myinjurydoc.com
    Schwartz, Linden MPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		700 S. Henderson Rd.
    Ste. 308C
    King of Prussia, PA 19406    		Montgomery215-233-6226mschwartz@myhealth360.org
    Schwartz, Linden MPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		1653 THE FAIRWAY
    Suite 216
    Jenkintown, PA 19046    		Montgomery215-280-3475mschwartz@myhealth360.org
    Yang, LynnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		600 W Germantown Pike
    S-120
    Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462    		Montgomery610-828-3110j.boback@mrcponline.com
    N
    Kim, JamesPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation5 South Broadway
    Wind Gap, PA 18091    		Northampton610-863-1644JKim@gsrh.org
    Naftulin, ScottPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		5325 Northgate Drive
    Suite 209
    Bethlehem, PA, 18017    		Northampton570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    P
    Bednarz, LucianPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		3251 North Cedar Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19134    		Philadelphia570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Belletieri, ChristopherFamily Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		11685-D Bustleton Ave
    Philadelphia, PA 19116    		Philadelphia(215) 607-7400kimberle.bennett@yourdedicateddoctors.com
    Fischer, MichaelFamily Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		11685-D Bustleton Ave
    Philadelphia, PA 19116    		Philadelphia(215) 607-7400kimberle.bennett@yourdedicateddoctors.com
    Fried, GuyPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialties in Spinal Cord Injury, Brain Injury, and Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		Magee Rehab
    1513 Race Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19102    		Philadelphia215-432-4789guyfriedmdllc@aol.com
    Hernandez, DannyFamily Practice;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		6735 Harbison Ave
    Philadelphia, PA 19149    		Philadelphia610-419-3388ydelker@dwhmedicalcenter.com
    Kaplan, BenjaminPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation9140 Academy Road
    Suite A
    Philadelphia, PA 19114    		Philadelphia215-333-9999Sboimel-ne@comcast.net
    Lincow, RonaldCertified Medicolegal Evaluator;
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty in Pain Medicine    		2701 Holme Ave
    Suite 205
    Philadelphia, PA 19152    		Philadelphia215-338-1811teverham@pmpdocs.com
    Pande, VinitPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation3251 North Cedar St.
    Philadelphia, PA 19134    		Philadelphia570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Pickard, JohnFamily Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment2981 Grant Ave.
    Philadelphia, PA 19114    		Philadelphia215-632-4550john.pickard.do@comcast.net
    Rodriguez, DaisyInternal Medicine2487-89 Grant Ave.
    Philadelphia, PA 19114    		Philadelphia215-425-1500bc@myinjurydoc.com
    Walsh, BrianFamily Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment4702 N 5th Street
    Philadelphia, PA 19120    		Philadelphia215-329-4888doctorno61@aol.com
    Walsh, BrianFamily Practice & Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment9551 Bustleton Ave
    Lower Level
    Philadelphia, PA 19115    		Philadelphia215-671-0381doctorno61@aol.com
    Yang, LynnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		1608 Walnut St
    Fl 4
    Philadelphia, PA 19103    		Philadelphia215-545-5630j.boback@mrcponline.com
    Yang, LynnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		MRCP-Northeast
    9125 Roosevelt Blvd.
    Philadelphia, PA 19114    		Philadelphia215-545-5630j.boback@mrcponline.com
    Yang, LynnPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		330 West Oregon Ave
    Philadelphia, PA 19148    		Philadelphia215-545-5630j.boback@mrcponline.com
    S
    Gentilezza, KennethPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		649 S Garfield Ave
    Frackville, PA 17931    		Schuylkill570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Hernandez, DannyFamily Practice;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		3166 N Old Trail
    Shamokin Dam, PA 17876    		Snyder610-419-3388ydelker@dwhmedicalcenter.com
    Gentilezza, KennethPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		354 Main Street
    Forest City, PA 18421    		Susquehanna570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    U
    Gentilezza, KennethPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		130 Buffalo Road
    Ste 104
    Lewisburg, PA 17837    		Union570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Wolk, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Spinal Cord Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		130 Buffalo Road
    Ste 104
    Lewisburg, PA 17837    		Union570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    W
    Moldovan, JeffreyEmergency Medicine440 W Main Street
    Monongahela, PA 15063    		Washington724-962-2100jmm@jmmoldovan.com
    Platto, MichaelPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Electrodiagnostic Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater    		101 Trich Drive, Ste 2
    Washington, PA 15301    		Washington724-223-9270pmr04@comcast.net
    Ricci, AnthonyPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation2000 Waterdam Plaza Dr
    Ste 140
    McMurray, PA 15317    		Washington724-678-0282anrmd@comcast.net
    Epstein, ScottPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation600 Maple Ave
    Suite 3
    Honesdale, PA 18431    		Wayne570-253-1005medicallegal@waynephy.com
    Gentilezza, KennethPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation;
    Subspecialty Pain Medicine;
    Certified Impairment Rater;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		17 Beech Grove Road
    Honesdale, PA 18431    		Wayne570-344-3788kboyd@nerehab.com
    Moldovan, JeffreyEmergency Medicine438 Pellis Rd.
    Greensburg, PA 15601    		Westmoreland724-962-2100jmm@jmmoldovan.com
    Y
    Out of State
    Kennedy, MichaelOccupational Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		19 Peddler's Village
    Christiana, DE 19702    		Out of State - Delaware302-388-4244mkhealth@hotmail.com
    Kennedy, MichaelOccupational Medicine;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		560 People's Plaza #287
    Newark, DE 19702    		Out of State - Delaware302-388-4244mkhealth@hotmail.com
    Murphy, WilliamPhysical Medicine & Rehabilitation2501 Silverside Rd
    Wilmington, DE 19810    		Out of State - Delaware610-892-7344cmurphy@smartrehab.com
    Weiss, DavidOrthopaedic Surgery;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		1913 Greentree Road
    Cherry Hill, NJ 08003    		Out of State - New Jersey215-736-1266regionalime@gmail.com
    Weiss, DavidOrthopaedic Surgery;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		1180 Karin St.,
    Vineyard, NJ 08360    		Out of State - New Jersey215-736-1266regionalime@gmail.com
    Weiss, DavidOrthopaedic Surgery;
    Certified Independent Medical Examiner    		221 N. Ctr Dr
    North Brunswick, NJ 08902    		Out of State - New Jersey

    732-246-0900

    		regionalime@gmail.com
    Schwartz, NathanAnesthesiologist;
    Subspecialty Pain Medicine    		MET Healthcare Solutions
    2211 W. 34th Street
    Houston TX 77018
    		Out of State – Texas610-428-7797nathanschwartz@gmail.com