WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker and Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) visited the Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) Monday to highlight the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing commitment to workforce development through registered apprenticeships. The Administration last fall invested $600,000 in PCT to create the Bus Mechanic Apprenticeship Program for Pennsylvania (BmapPA), aimed at addressing the growing shortage of skilled bus mechanics in Pennsylvania.

BmapPA, developed in partnership with PennTRAIN and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), is an essential part of Pennsylvania’s efforts to address workforce gaps in high-demand sectors like transportation. BmapPA will prepare workers for high-demand roles in the diesel technology field. Through this program, apprentices will work with six public transportation agencies across Pennsylvania, including Altoona Metro Transit, Berks Area Regional Transit Authority, Capital Area Transit, Monroe County Transportation Authority, Red Rose Transit Authority, and River Valley Transit.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an estimated 24,400 new openings for diesel service technicians will emerge annually over the next decade, with public bus transportation in rural and suburban areas facing particular challenges due to a lack of skilled workers.

“Apprenticeship programs are a critical tool for empowering workers across Pennsylvania, enabling them to earn a living while developing the specialized skills employers need,” said Secretary Walker. “By expanding access to these opportunities, we are opening doors for individuals from all backgrounds to secure sustainable, family-supporting jobs. These investments not only strengthen our workforce but also build a more inclusive and resilient economy for the future.”

While apprenticeship programs have traditionally served the building trades, the Shapiro Administration is also prioritizing the development of apprenticeship programs in new sectors (like transportation, healthcare, and education) and is working hard to promote these opportunities to historically underserved populations. By expanding these programs beyond traditional industries, Pennsylvania is ensuring that a wider range of individuals have access to high-quality, good-paying careers.

During the tour, Secretary Walker and Senator Yaw observed the hands-on training apprentices experience in a variety of the college’s programs, which combines on-the-job experience with technical instruction. The tour also included a visit to Lycoming Engines.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Secretary Walker and her team to Williamsport to highlight Pennsylvania’s position as a leader in both advanced manufacturing and education,” said Senator Yaw. “Lycoming Engines is a pillar of the aviation industry and a proud partner of Penn College, working together to build a skilled workforce that drives innovation and success.”

Penn College is a national, comprehensive provider of apprenticeship programs, offering invaluable training in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and – with the upcoming launch of BmapPA – transportation.

Through BmapPA, Penn College expects to serve 36 apprentices. The first cohort is set to include participants from six counties, laying the foundation for a robust pipeline of skilled bus mechanics to support public transit across the Commonwealth.

Investing in Registered Apprenticeships and Respecting All Paths to Success

Governor Shapiro’s administration recognizes that there are many paths to success, and registered apprenticeships are a vital part of that equation. Over the past two years, the Governor has increased funding for vo-tech, career and technical education, and apprenticeships by nearly $65 million. Today, Pennsylvania is investing 50 percent more in workforce development than when Governor Shapiro took office, with more than 118 new pre-apprenticeships and registered apprenticeships enrolled across the Commonwealth in just two years.

Governor Shapiro's 2025-26 proposed budget continues this progress, creating a dedicated $12.5 million Workforce and Economic Development Network appropriation. This fund leverages $10 million in existing resources and $2.5 million in new state funds to train additional workers. Additionally, the budget includes $2 million for the creation of the Career Connect program, a statewide initiative aimed at expanding internships at Pennsylvania companies, which will further support workforce recruitment and development across the Commonwealth.

L&I's Apprenticeship and Training Office

Established in 2016, the Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) at L&I reported a 2024-year end total of 886 unduplicated registered apprenticeship program sponsors and 1,558 occupation-specific programs across the Commonwealth, with a total of 20,100 unduplicated active registered apprentices in 2024. Additionally, there are 124 registered pre-apprenticeship programs and 4,561 active pre-apprentices as of the end of 2024.

