Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Rustic Cabin 9
Rustic Cabin 9 can accommodate up to 4 people. Domestic pets are allowed. There is a paved driveway. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.
Rustic Cabin 15
Rustic Cabin 15 can accommodate up to 4 people. There is a paved driveway. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.
Accessible Picnic Tables
The day use parking lot has two paved paths/pads with ADA tables/grills. There are marked with signage.
Playground Pavilion
The Playground Pavilion can accommodate up to 32 people with 4 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.
Loyalsock Canyon Vista provides a great scenic view. Access via Mineral Spring and Cold Run roads.