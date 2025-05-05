Trail Definitions



Difficulty Ratings Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.

More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.

Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe. Trail Route Type Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.

Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.

Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.

Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.

Broad Top Trail Loop

1.0 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, cross-country skiing recommended

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms

Starting at the trail head near Pavilion #2, the Broad Top trail allows visitors to move through the forest, hopefully spotting some of the local wildlife. This family friendly loop is great for beginners.



Deer Trail Loop

0.85 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, cross-country skiing recommended

Trailhead amenities: picnic tables

Beginning near the Salmon Hole fishing area the Deer Trail wanders through the old Nimchishin farm property before looping back around to Salmon Hole Road.

Huntington & Broad Top Rail Trail

0.3 miles in the park; 13.1 miles total | Easiest hiking | Point-to-point trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, biking

Trailhead amenities: none

The Huntington & Broad Top (H&BT) Rail Trail reuses an abandoned railroad right-of-way and railroad bridge to provide paved public recreational access along the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River. Over 13 miles of trail connects Tatesville to Warriors Path State Park near Saxton, intersecting Cooper Recreational Area at the trail’s center.

Island Farm Loop

1.13 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, cross-country skiing recommended

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, benches

Beginning near Pavilion #1, the Island Farm loop takes hikers through the Nimchishin farm property where remnants are found of the suspension bridge used by the farmer to cross the river. The trail loops around past the monument to Revolutionary War soldier, George (Stahl) Steel.



River Trail Loop

1.53 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, cross-country skiing recommended

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables, benches

The River Trail follows the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River before looping around past a wooded swamp habitat. This trail is home to a variety of birds of prey and waterfowl.



Warriors Trail Loop

0.72 mile | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, cross-country skiing recommended

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, benches

Taking off from Pavilion #1, the Warriors Trail provides a wonderful walk through the forest. The loop can be completed alone or combined with the Broad Top Trail for a longer hike.

