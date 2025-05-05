Accessibility

ADA Walking Paths in the Marina Section

1.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Interconnected paved trails | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, biking

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables, benches



In the Marina Section, paved paths intertwine to give walkers and bicyclists varied routes and loops between the many parking lots, picnic tables, pavilions, marina, and close-up views of the river. Most of the paths are flat and portions are accessible for people with disabilities.