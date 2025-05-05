Skip to agency navigation
    Shikellamy State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Marina Pavilion 3

    Marina pavilion 3 accommodates up to 50 people with 8 picnic tables.

    Reserve Marina Pavilion 3

    ADA Walking Paths in the Marina Section

    1.5 miles  |   Easiest hiking   |   Interconnected paved trails   |   No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
    Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables, benches

    In the Marina Section, paved paths intertwine to give walkers and bicyclists varied routes and loops between the many parking lots, picnic tables, pavilions, marina, and close-up views of the river. Most of the paths are flat and portions are accessible for people with disabilities.  