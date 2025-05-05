Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Marina Pavilion 3
Marina pavilion 3 accommodates up to 50 people with 8 picnic tables.Reserve Marina Pavilion 3
ADA Walking Paths in the Marina Section
1.5 miles | Easiest hiking | Interconnected paved trails | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables, benches
In the Marina Section, paved paths intertwine to give walkers and bicyclists varied routes and loops between the many parking lots, picnic tables, pavilions, marina, and close-up views of the river. Most of the paths are flat and portions are accessible for people with disabilities.