Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Polly Hill - Site 21
Site 21 in the Polly Hill Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 40 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 50 feet in length.
Polly Hill - Site 27
Site 27 in the Polly Hill Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 70 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.
Polly Hill - Site 29
Site 29 in the Polly Hill Campground is designated for modern tent use only and accommodates vehicles up to 30 feet in length.
Polly Hill - Deluxe Camping Cottage A
Deluxe Camping Cottage A can accommodate up to 5 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
Polly Hill - Deluxe Camping Cottage B
Deluxe Camping Cottage B can accommodate up to 5 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
An ADA accessible swimming pool is open Memorial Day to Labor Day from 11:30 AM – 6:30 PM, unless otherwise posted.
The pool has an ADA lift and zero entry. The entire pool complex is ADA accessible.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.