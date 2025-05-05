Skip to agency navigation
    Ryerson Station State Park

    Accessibility

    Ryerson Station State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Polly Hill - Site 21

    Site 21 in the Polly Hill Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 40 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 50 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 21

    Polly Hill - Site 27

    Site 27 in the Polly Hill Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 70 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 27

    Polly Hill - Site 29

    Site 29 in the Polly Hill Campground is designated for modern tent use only and accommodates vehicles up to 30 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 29

    Accessible Lodging

    Polly Hill - Deluxe Camping Cottage A

    Deluxe Camping Cottage A can accommodate up to 5 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Deluxe Cottage A

    Polly Hill - Deluxe Camping Cottage B

    Deluxe Camping Cottage B can accommodate up to 5 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Deluxe Cottage B

    An ADA accessible swimming pool is open Memorial Day to Labor Day from 11:30 AM – 6:30 PM, unless otherwise posted.

    The pool has an ADA lift and zero entry. The entire pool complex is ADA accessible.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.