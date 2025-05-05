Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Loop B - Site B01
Site B01 in Loop B features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 74 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length.
Loop B - Site B02
Site B02 in Loop B offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway has a slight grade and accommodates vehicles up to 40 feet in length.
Loop B - Site B03
Site B03 in Loop B features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length.
Loop C - Site C38
Site C38 in Loop C offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 35 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 15 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.
Loop E - Site E02
Site E02 in Loop E features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway has a slight grade and accommodates vehicles up to 30 feet in length.
Loop E - Site E03
Site E03 in Loop E offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 56 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length.
Loop F - Site F21
Site F21 in Loop F features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 56 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.
Modern Cabin 10
Modern Cabin 10 can accommodate up to 6 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
Accessible Picnic Tables
Both the East and West Roadside Picnic Areas have ADA accessible picnic tables.
An accessible fishing peninsula is located at Racoon Lake, near the beach.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting on Nichol Road between the Palomino Parking Lot and Pioneer Group Tenting. Contact the park office for more information.
The 500-foot, ADA accessible, sand/turf beach is open from late May until mid-September, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.