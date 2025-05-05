Skip to agency navigation
    Raccoon Creek State Park

    Accessibility

    Raccoon Creek State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Loop B - Site B01

    Site B01 in Loop B features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 74 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site B01

    Loop B - Site B02

    Site B02 in Loop B offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway has a slight grade and accommodates vehicles up to 40 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site B02

    Loop B - Site B03

    Site B03 in Loop B features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site B03

    Loop C - Site C38

    Site C38 in Loop C offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 35 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 15 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site C38

    Loop E - Site E02

    Site E02 in Loop E features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway has a slight grade and accommodates vehicles up to 30 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site E02
    A paved, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Loop E - Site E03

    Site E03 in Loop E offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 56 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site E03
    Loop F - Site F21

    Site F21 in Loop F features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 56 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site F21

    Accessible Lodging

    Modern Cabin 10

    Modern Cabin 10 can accommodate up to 6 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 10

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    Both the East and West Roadside Picnic Areas have ADA accessible picnic tables.

    Learn More

    An accessible fishing peninsula is located at Racoon Lake, near the beach.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting on Nichol Road between the Palomino Parking Lot and Pioneer Group Tenting. Contact the park office for more information.

    The 500-foot, ADA accessible, sand/turf beach is open from late May until mid-September, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

     