Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
There are ADA accessible fishing piers on both rivers in the Wharf Area.
Riverfront Promenade - Visitors can stroll along ADA accessible paved promenades on the riverfront and to overlooks for dramatic views of Pittsburgh, its busy waterways, scenic hillsides, and many bridges.
The Monongahela and Allegheny Amphitheaters are accessible to both the top and the bottom.
Monongahela Amphitheater
Allegheny Amphitheater
Point State Park is designated as a National Historic Landmark. Multiple plaques can be found throughout the park commemorating the park and local historically significant events.