    Point State Park

    Accessibility

    Point State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    There are ADA accessible fishing piers on both rivers in the Wharf Area. 

    Riverfront Promenade - Visitors can stroll along ADA accessible paved promenades on the riverfront and to overlooks for dramatic views of Pittsburgh, its busy waterways, scenic hillsides, and many bridges.

    The Monongahela and Allegheny Amphitheaters are accessible to both the top and the bottom.

     

    Monongahela Amphitheater

    Allegheny Amphitheater

    Point State Park is designated as a National Historic Landmark.  Multiple plaques can be found throughout the park commemorating the park and local historically significant events.