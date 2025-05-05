Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Second Loop - Site 37
Site 37 in the Second Loop offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 34 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 37
Second Loop - Site 38
Site 38 in the Second Loop offers a full hook-up with 30-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 31 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 38
Second Loop - Site 40
Site 40 in the Second Loop features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 32 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 40
Rustic Cabin 10
Rustic Cabin 10 can accommodate up to 6 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Rustic Cabin 10
Tyler Cabin
Tyler Cabin can accommodate up to 12 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Tyler Cabin
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA accessible picnic tables are located throughout the day use area.Learn More
Pavilion 1
Pavilion 1 can accommodate up to 48 people at 6 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Pavilion 1
An accessible fishing pier is located in the day use area across from the beach. There is nearby ADA parking.
An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
There is a concrete walkway into the water, and ADA restroom facilities available at nearby beach house. ADA parking nearby.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground. There is a crushed gravel path leading to amphitheater from Campground Road.