Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Parker Dam State Park

    Accessibility

    Parker Dam State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Second Loop - Site 37

    Site 37 in the Second Loop offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 34 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 37

    Second Loop - Site 38

    Site 38 in the Second Loop offers a full hook-up with 30-amp service and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 31 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 38

    Second Loop - Site 40

    Site 40 in the Second Loop features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 32 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 40

    Accessible Lodging

    Rustic Cabin 10

    Rustic Cabin 10 can accommodate up to 6 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Rustic Cabin 10

    Tyler Cabin

    Tyler Cabin can accommodate up to 12 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Tyler Cabin

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA accessible picnic tables are located throughout the day use area.

    Learn More

    Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 can accommodate up to 48 people at 6 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    An accessible fishing pier is located in the day use area across from the beach. There is nearby ADA parking.

    An ADA accessible sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. 

    There is a concrete walkway into the water, and ADA restroom facilities available at nearby beach house. ADA parking nearby. 

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

     

    An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground. There is a crushed gravel path leading to amphitheater from Campground Road.

    .