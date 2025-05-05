Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Accessible Picnic Tables
There are single picnic table shelters located in the Pavilion Area at Upper Farm Road.Learn More
Picnic Pavilions
There are 2 ADA accessible pavilions at Upper Farm Road. Reservations are required through Montgomery County.Reserve a Pavilion
2.5 miles of stocked trout stream runs through the park, most of the stream is accessible.
The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office.
- A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
- Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
- Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
- All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
- Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
- Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License.
- Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.
There is a dedicated Bird Blind by the Farm Pond.