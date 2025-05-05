Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Norristown Farm Park

    Accessibility

    Norristown Farm Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    There are single picnic table shelters located in the Pavilion Area at Upper Farm Road.

    Learn More

    Picnic Pavilions

    There are 2 ADA accessible pavilions at Upper Farm Road. Reservations are required through Montgomery County.

    Reserve a Pavilion

    2.5 miles of stocked trout stream runs through the park, most of the stream is accessible. 

    The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office. 

    • A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
    • Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
    • Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
    • All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
    • Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
    • Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License
    • Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.

    There is a dedicated Bird Blind by the Farm Pond. 