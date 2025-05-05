Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Boat Rental Deck
The Boat Rental Deck at the East Launch has ADA accessible parking nearby with a ramp entrance to the deck area with ADA tables.Learn More
Swimming Pool Pavilion
The swimming pool pavilion at Marsh Creek has ADA access and picnic tables. It is run by the Marsh Creek Swimming Pool concessionaire.Reserve the Pool Pavilion
The west boat launch has ADA parking and the correct grade to launch. There is also an ADA kayak launch at the west launch.
An accessible fishing dock is located at the east Launch with nearby ADA accessible parking.
Park Road Trail
0.5 miles is paved now with more to be paved to meet ADA with completion of the park office in 2026.
Park Road Trail takes you currently from the parking lot to the ADA fishing pier.
The ADA accessible “L” shaped pool and sprayground attracts many visitors. The guarded pool is open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day unless posted otherwise.
A fee is charged for pool admission.
A snack bar, large grassy area, and bathhouse are located at the swimming pool complex. A picnic pavilion is available to rent.
Additional information about the pool, pavilion, and swimming lessons is available from the Marsh Creek Swimming Pool website or by calling 610-458-8535.
There is an ADA playground available at the east launch. Park in Lot B and use the paved trail to access the playground.