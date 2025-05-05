Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Campground Loop - Site 6
Camping Site 6 features a paved back-in driveway with a 40-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 40 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.Reserve Camping Site 6
Camping Site 7 features a paved back-in driveway with a 40-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 40 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.Reserve Camping Site 7
Camping Site 8 features a paved back-in driveway with a 40-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 40 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.Reserve Camping Site 8
Camping Site 9 features a paved back-in driveway with a 30-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 30 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.Reserve Camping Site 9
Camping Site 10 features a paved back-in driveway with a 20-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 20 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.Reserve Camping Site 10
Camping Site 66 features a paved back-in driveway with a 30-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 30 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.Reserve Camping Site 66
Camping Cottage #20
Camping Cottage #20 can accommodate up to 5 people in 1 double bed and 2 bunk beds. Visitors are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage #20
Yurt #31
Yurt #31 can accommodate up to 5 people in bunk beds. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, dishes, towels, pots and pans.Reserve Yurt #31
Yurt #32 can accommodate up to 5 people in bunk beds. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, dishes, towels, pots and pans.Reserve Yurt #32
Pavilion 1
Pavilion 1 is a waterfront pavilion that can accommodate up to 64 people.Reserve Pavilion 1
A viewfinders fit with an EnChroma color blind lens is located on the dam. It is past the gate, but close to the parking area.
The lenses are designed to enhance the color vision of those with a red-green color vision deficiency. Any park visitor can use the viewfinder to experience the colorful beauty of nature and to view foliage more vividly.
GPS: 41.355002, -77.356706