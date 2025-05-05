Skip to agency navigation
    Little Pine State Park

    Little Pine State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Campground Loop - Site 6

    Camping Site 6 features a paved back-in driveway with a 40-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 40 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.

    Reserve Camping Site 6

    Campground Loop - Site 7

    Camping Site 7 features a paved back-in driveway with a 40-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 40 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.

    Reserve Camping Site 7

    Campground Loop - Site 8

    Camping Site 8 features a paved back-in driveway with a 40-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 40 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.

    Reserve Camping Site 8

    Campground Loop - Sites 9

    Camping Site 9 features a paved back-in driveway with a 30-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 30 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.

    Reserve Camping Site 9

    Campground Loop - Site 10

    Camping Site 10 features a paved back-in driveway with a 20-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 20 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.

    Reserve Camping Site 10
    A paved, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Campground Loop - Site 66

    Camping Site 66 features a paved back-in driveway with a 30-foot length, suitable for vehicles up to 30 feet long. It offers modern electric hookups with a 50-amp service.

    Reserve Camping Site 66

    Accessible Lodging

    Camping Cottage #20

    Camping Cottage #20 can accommodate up to 5 people in 1 double bed and 2 bunk beds. Visitors are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Camping Cottage #20

    Yurt #31

    Yurt #31 can accommodate up to 5 people in bunk beds. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, dishes, towels, pots and pans.

    Reserve Yurt #31

    Yurt #32

    Yurt #32 can accommodate up to 5 people in bunk beds. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, dishes, towels, pots and pans.

    Reserve Yurt #32

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 is a waterfront pavilion that can accommodate up to 64 people.

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    A viewfinders fit with an EnChroma color blind lens is located on the dam. It is past the gate, but close to the parking area.

    The lenses are designed to enhance the color vision of those with a red-green color vision deficiency. Any park visitor can use the viewfinder to experience the colorful beauty of nature and to view foliage more vividly.

    GPS: 41.355002, -77.356706