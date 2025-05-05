Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Parking Lot 4 - ADA Picnicking
There are ADA accessible tables and benches throughout the picnicking area at Parking Lot 4. This is the parking lot nearest the boat rental area.Learn More
Parking Lot 3 Pavilion
The Parking Lot 3 Pavilion has 12 picnic tables and a seating capacity of 100. The pavilion has electric, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Lot 3 Pavilion
An accessible fishing pier which is best accessed from a paved path from Parking Lot 4.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible sand beach is open from Saturday of Memorial Day weekend to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
There is an ADA access ramp.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.