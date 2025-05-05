Skip to agency navigation
    Gouldsboro State Park

    Accessibility

    Gouldsboro State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Parking Lot 4 - ADA Picnicking

    There are ADA accessible tables and benches throughout the picnicking area at Parking Lot 4. This is the parking lot nearest the boat rental area.

    Parking Lot 3 Pavilion

    The Parking Lot 3 Pavilion has 12 picnic tables and a seating capacity of 100. The pavilion has electric, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Lot 3 Pavilion

    An accessible fishing pier which is best accessed from a paved path from Parking Lot 4.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    An ADA accessible sand beach is open from Saturday of Memorial Day weekend to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.

    There is an ADA access ramp.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

     