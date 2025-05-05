Martin Gap Road Update

Martins Gap Road in Miller Township, Huntingdon County -- at the intersection with Geisler Run Road -- has temporarily been fixed but has a three-ton weight limit restriction placed on this crossing.

This will accommodate the use of passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic wasting disease, which is always fatal to deer and elk, has been detected in Rothrock State Forest.

Hunters should be aware of special rules and regulations that apply to deer harvested within the Disease Management Area. It is recommended that those deer be tested for the disease.

More information about chronic wasting disease can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture websites. In addition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission provides information about deer processors in the Disease Management Area.

Don’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances. Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer.

Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.