Somerset County Burn Ban

Attention primitive campers on Forbes State Forest: Somerset County has enacted a Burn Ban resolution effective Sept. 26, 2025 until Oct. 25, 2025, unless extended.

In accordance with the Somerset County Burn Ban and in addition to the provisions of our rules and regulations, we are requiring all campers to remove all flammable materials in a radius of five feet around fire rings when camping on Forbes State Forest in Somerset County.

During this current dry spell, removing all flammable materials in a radius of five feet around fire rings would be good practice when camping anywhere on Forbes State Forest.

Please visit our Bureau of Forestry website for current information on County Burn Bans: Burn Bans (pa.gov)

Blue Hole Creek Water Advisory

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating lead contamination in Blue Hole Creek, a portion of which runs through Forbes State Forest in Somerset County. Hikers are advised not to drink the water from Blue Hole Creek. Caution is recommended related to swimming in the creek.

Camping and Fuelwood Permits

Remote fulfillment of camping and fuelwood permits can be accommodated by contacting the Forbes State Forest District office.

Relevant forms can be provided and submitted by email or U.S. mail, and may be sent to:

Forbes State Forest District Office

1291 Route 30

P.O. Box 519

Laughlintown, PA 15655

Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic wasting disease, which is an always fatal disease to deer and elk, has been detected in all or portions of Forbes State Forest.

Hunters should be aware of special rules and regulations that apply to deer harvested within the Disease Management Area. It is recommended that those deer be tested for the disease.

More information about chronic wasting disease can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture websites.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission provides information about deer processors in the Disease Management Area.



Don​’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances.

Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer. Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.

Winter Travel Advisory

Please exercise good judgement in using state forest roads in winter conditions. Many state forest roads receive no winter maintenance.

Please avoid blindly following GPS directions and travel only on plowed and maintained roads. Becoming stuck on a remote state forest road could result in a very dangerous situation.

If your vehicle becomes stuck, you will be expected to call a towing service.