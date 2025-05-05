Camping, Fuelwood, and Stone Sales Permits

Although the district office is open to the public, fuelwood permits (PDF) and stone sales permits (PDF) can be fulfilled by U.S. mail, and may be sent to:

Bald Eagle District Office

18865 Old Turnpike Road

Millmont, PA 17845

For more information, please contact the Bald Eagle Sate Forest District office at 570-922-3344.

Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic Wasting Disease, which is an always fatal disease to deer and elk, has been detected in all, or portions of Bald Eagle State Forest.

Hunters should be aware of special rules and regulations that apply to deer harvested within the Disease Management Area. It is recommended that those deer be tested for the disease.

More information about chronic wasting disease can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture websites.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission provides information about deer processors in the Disease Management Area.

Don’t Move Firewood​



To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances. Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer.

Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.