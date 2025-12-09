Voting Begins for Pennsylvania’s 2026 River of the Year

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is inviting the public to vote for Pennsylvania’s 2026 River of the Year.

Online voting is open now through January 16, 2026, giving Pennsylvanians the opportunity to choose among three nominated waterways — the Chillisquaque Creek, the Conestoga River, and the lower portion of the Schuylkill River in the greater Philadelphia region.

“Each of these worthy waterways makes a unique case to be the top river for 2026 and I am excited to see which one wins,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “I enjoy this annual competition for the community pride it builds and focus it provides for the recreational, cultural, and economic importance of our rivers. Vote now and make your voice heard.”

2026 River of the Year Nominees

The Conestoga River flows for more than 61 miles, joining the Susquehanna River below the Safe Harbor Dam. It is one of Lancaster County’s most scenic waterways and is a popular spot for canoeing, kayaking, tubing, and fishing.

The Chillisquaque Creek is a 20-mile tributary of the West Branch of Susquehanna River with numerous natural and cultural points of interest across its 112-square-mile watershed, which spans Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, and Lycoming counties. It offers a wide range of outdoor recreation and fishing opportunities.

The lower portion of the Schuylkill River in the greater Philadelphia region spans 36 miles from Phoenixville in Chester County to the mouth of the river near the Schuylkill Navy Yard in Philadelphia. The Schuylkill serves as a popular destination for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, boating, and other outdoor activities in the Commonwealth's most densely populated region.

The River of the Year program, administered by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR) with funding from DCNR, celebrates Pennsylvania’s waterways while raising awareness of conservation needs.

“We’re excited to once again launch the public online voting process for the 2026 Pennsylvania River of the Year,” said Janet Sweeney of POWR. “As more people connect with the outdoors and deepen their appreciation for Pennsylvania’s remarkable waterways, the River of the Year vote offers a fun and meaningful way to show support for your favorite river.”

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025–26 budget includes a $13 million increase for DCNR, continuing the Commonwealth’s commitment to safe and accessible outdoor recreation, supporting the addition of Pennsylvania’s 125th state park in 2026, and providing $5 million to help welcome visitors to Pennsylvania’s 12 heritage areas. Investments in protecting forests and resilient landscapes include $4.5 million to combat invasive pests and plants.

How to Vote

Voting is open now through 5:00 PM on Friday, January 16, 2026. Votes can be cast online through the POWR website, with details on each nominee and the River of the Year program. One vote per email address is permitted.

The winning river’s nominating organization will receive a $15,000 DCNR grant to fund year-long celebrations, including paddling events and community activities. A commemorative poster will also be created to honor the 2026 River of the Year.

The annual River of the Year sojourn is part of a larger series of paddling trips supported by DCNR and POWR that promote environmental awareness, recreation, and heritage. Learn more about the sojourns at pawatersheds.org.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about the Rivers Program and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

