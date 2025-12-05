Harrisburg, Pa. – The Shapiro Administration is making it easier and more affordable for communities across Pennsylvania to plant and care for their trees by launching a new program that will cover the full cost of urban tree projects — from planting to pruning to hazard removal.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has launched the PA Community Tree Assistance Program a new initiative backed by $1.8 million in available funding for 2026. DCNR will hire and pay qualified tree-care professionals directly, eliminating the financial barrier that often prevents small towns, neighborhoods, and nonprofits from maintaining a healthy tree canopy.

“Healthy trees create healthy communities, and Governor Shapiro is investing in programs that expand access to the benefits trees provide,” said Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “By covering the costs of planting, maintenance, and long-term planning, we’re making it possible for every community to build a safe, vibrant, and resilient urban forest.”

What the Program Delivers — at Zero Cost to Communities

Through the PA Community Tree Assistance Program, eligible communities, local governments, and nonprofits can request fully funded support for:

Planting new trees and caring for them as they grow

Pruning and maintaining existing trees to keep them healthy

Conducting tree inventories and developing long-term management plans

Inspecting and addressing tree hazards to improve public safety

Projects must take place in public or community spaces, such as parks, along streets, school grounds, or cemeteries. Projects typically range from $5,000 to $50,000, and smaller communities are encouraged to combine needs and apply together.

Nearly $2 Million Available — Focused on Communities That Need It Most

The program includes $1.8 million in funding for 2026, supported by the Keystone Tree Fund as well as other state and federal investments.

Communities located within priority areas identified by federal and state environmental justice screening tools are strongly encouraged to apply. Priority areas can be viewed in the Layers tab on DCNR’s PATreeKeeper map.

Applicants are encouraged to contact DCNR Urban and Community Forestry staff for assistance and to discuss the project before applying.

Once a project is approved, DCNR will manage the contracting process and hire pre-qualified arborists, foresters, and landscape professionals to complete the work.

Part of the Shapiro Administration’s Broader Investment in Community Revitalization

The new program builds on the Shapiro Administration’s major investments in urban forestry and community revitalization. In 2024 alone, the Shapiro Administration awarded $10.5 million in tree-planting and habitat-conversion grants, advancing Governor Shapiro’s vision of strengthening communities, improving public spaces, and driving local economic growth.

Trees play a critical role in reducing energy costs, improving air quality, slowing stormwater runoff, reducing noise, and supporting wildlife — benefits that are especially important in underserved communities.

How to Apply

Communities and nonprofits can learn more or request support by visiting DCNR’s Urban and Community Forestry webpage, contacting their regional tree specialist, or watching the Community Forestry: Grant Opportunities webinar.

Tree-care professionals can apply to join DCNR’s approved contractor list through the Commonwealth’s Invitation to Qualify program.

Pennsylvanians can also support community tree-planting efforts by donating to the Keystone Tree Fund online or through the voluntary $3 check-off on driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

# # #