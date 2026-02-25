Skip to agency navigation
    February 25, 2026

    Harrisburg, PA – As Pennsylvania enters its peak spring wildfire season, the Shapiro Administration is investing $905,846 in 114 volunteer fire companies to strengthen wildfire protection in rural communities across the Commonwealth.

    The funding, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, helps local fire companies purchase critical wildfire suppression equipment, protective gear, communications tools, and training.

    “Making sure our wildfire firefighters are well-equipped and highly trained is essential to protecting our forests and wildlands from both human-caused and naturally occurring fires,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “One of the most meaningful ways we can thank those who battle brush and forest fires across our Commonwealth is by practicing fire safety every day — especially in the spring, when wildfire risk is highest in Pennsylvania.”

    Grants of up to $15,000 were awarded on a 50/50 cost-share basis to fire companies serving rural communities and municipalities with fewer than 10,000 residents. Priority was given to projects focused on wildfire suppression equipment and protective clothing. Funding may also be used for mobile or portable radios, dry hydrant installation, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, wildland firefighter training, and converting vehicles into wildland fire engines. Visit DCNR’s website for the full list of 2026 recipients.

    In 2023, nearly $882,000 was awarded to 142 volunteer fire companies. Since the program began in 1982, more than $14 million has been distributed to support wildfire protection efforts across Pennsylvania. These awards represents federal financial assistance administered by DCNR through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service.

    Pennsylvania’s career and volunteer firefighters regularly respond to woodland and brush fires statewide, and many also deploy with DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry crews to assist with large-scale wildfire response efforts in other states during peak summer conditions.

    Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized strengthening support for fire departments statewide. For the second consecutive year, the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget includes a new $30 million investment — nearly doubling annual funding — for competitive fire company grants.

    Spring Wildfire Season Safety

    Spring and Fall are Pennsylvania’s most active wildfire seasons. March, April, and May present heightened risk due to dry conditions, low humidity, and increased outdoor activity. In Pennsylvania, 99 percent of wildfires are caused by people.

    DCNR encourages anyone starting a fire at home or at a campsite to make sure there are no combustible items within 10 feet of the fire, keep a rake or shovel and water nearby, and ensure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the site. Check DCNR’s website to see if there is an elevated fire risk.

    Advice from DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry includes:

    • Clear the area around the fire before starting it.
    • Keep fires small and never leave them unattended.
    • Consider weather and dryness before striking a campfire match.
    • Have a nearby water source and rake to extinguish embers.
    • Douse the fire thoroughly with water until ashes are cool to the touch.

    Residents are also encouraged to create “safe zones” around homes and cabins by removing leaves and debris, cleaning rain gutters, stacking firewood away from structures, and trimming overhanging branches.

    Wildfire prevention is a key message shared nationwide through Smokey Bear. Learn more and access educational materials for children and teachers at www.SmokeyBear.com.

    For upcoming events and programs on public lands, visit DCNR’s Calendar of Events.

