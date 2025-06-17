Harrisburg, PA – As wildfire seasons grow longer and more dangerous across the country, more than 450 wildland firefighters from 11 states gathered for intensive wildfire suppression training recently through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) at Shippensburg University in Cumberland County — preparing them to respond to wildfires in Pennsylvania and across the United States.

The weeklong training, hosted annually by DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry, ensures that firefighters are fully qualified to deploy to wildfire and natural disaster assignments nationwide. This year’s academy issued 384 certificates to participants from nearly every county in Pennsylvania and from Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The training emphasized safety, interagency coordination, and the specialized skills needed for dangerous and fast-changing wildfire conditions.

“This training is critical for the people who respond to wildfires here in Pennsylvania and across the country,” said DCNR State Forester Seth Cassell. “We are proud of these public servants — many of whom are volunteers — and thank them for helping to keep our forests and communities safe.”

Pennsylvania has a long history of answering the call: in 2024, nearly 200 Pennsylvania wildland firefighters deployed to support out-of-state firefighting operations, often as part of 20-person interagency crews. More recently, in January 2025, the Shapiro Administration deployed 40 highly trained firefighters to assist California in battling devastating wildfires near Los Angeles. And in May, hundreds of firefighters, first responders, and local officials worked tirelessly to contain wildfires in Michaux State Forest. Since the Commonwealth’s program began in 1973, DCNR has sent crews to wildfire and hurricane incidents in every region of the country — from Alaska to Hawaii and the western U.S.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal includes new investments to support firefighters, fire departments, and protect communities across the Commonwealth, including:

A $30 million competitive grant program to fund staffing, equipment, and other local needs;

competitive grant program to fund staffing, equipment, and other local needs; A pilot program to promote shared services and cooperation among municipalities ; and

and Annual cancer screenings for firefighters to address job-related health risks.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s Wildland Fire Crew Training Program, contact a local State Forest District Office or visit pa.gov/dcnr.

# # #