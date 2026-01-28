Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today announced $1.4 million in new investments to expand and improve all-terrain vehicle (ATV) trails and facilities across Pennsylvania – strengthening the Commonwealth’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry.

“These grants expand safe, high-quality ATV opportunities and help support outdoor recreation and its role in strengthening and supporting rural economies across Pennsylvania,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “We are eager to see the impact of these projects, and we urge organizations and municipalities to apply for the next grant round before the March 31 deadline.”

Funding is provided through the ATV Management Restricted Account, Snowmobile Management Restricted Account, and the Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Program. DCNR awarded the grants that will support four projects statewide for trail acquisition, planning and construction.

Projects funded for this round include:

Mercer County Regional Planning Commission (Mercer County) : $124,600 for a trail study to explore the feasibility of ATV trails in Mercer County

: for a trail study to explore the feasibility of ATV trails in Mercer County Piney Rail Riders (Clarion County) : $403,700 for construction of a bridge over Little Piney Creek on the Piney Rail Corridor in Limestone Township

: for construction of a bridge over Little Piney Creek on the Piney Rail Corridor in Limestone Township Potter County ATV UTV Club (Potter County) : $205,100 for the acquisition of approximately 61 acres in Keating Township for the expansion of ATV trails

: for the acquisition of approximately 61 acres in Keating Township for the expansion of ATV trails Rock Run Recreation Area, Inc. (Cambria and Clearfield counties): $749,978 for construction of comfort stations, electrical utility upgrades, and expansion of the trail system in Chest Township

DCNR awards grants twice a year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities. The spring grant round will open on February 2 and close on March 31.

Eligible projects include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for construction and maintenance, and development of educational programs. Grants are open to municipalities, non-profits, and for-profit organizations. While no match is required, applications with matching funds will receive additional consideration.

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR. Statewide, Pennsylvania has more than 32,500 active snowmobiles and nearly 288,000 ATVs. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.

From day one, the Shapiro Administration has been dedicated to supporting Pennsylvania’s growing outdoor recreation industry and boosting rural economic development. Investments in ATV and snowmobile projects help ensure safe, high-quality trails and facilities that benefit communities across the Commonwealth.

Last summer, Governor Josh Shapiro visited Potter County to announce a $162,461 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant for the White Pine Country Store, Café & Lodge to replace its gas pump storage tanks – reopening the only gas pump for miles. Located along the 600-mile Northcentral Regional ATV Trail across Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, and Tioga counties, the store serves as a hub for riders, anglers, and tourists, with the trail generating $13.1 million in economic impact for Potter and Tioga counties in 2022 and 2023.

The Northcentral Regional ATV Trail will again be accessible to riders in the spring. DCNR is working with partners at the local and state level, including the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, to expand ATV riding opportunities. Route 49 in the Borough of Westfield, Tioga County is the first example of a new process where municipalities or regional organizations that manage trail networks can request an ATV route designation from PennDOT.

More information about ATV and Snowmobile grants can be found on the DCNR website and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

# # #