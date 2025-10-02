Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is urging Pennsylvanians to exercise caution when burning outdoors to prevent wildfires as dry conditions persist across Pennsylvania.

“Wildfires pose a dangerous and growing threat to our state’s forests and the surrounding communities that live and recreate near these woodlands,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “The Commonwealth has experienced increased fall wildfire activity in recent years, leading to strains on the Commonwealth’s resources, volunteer firefighters, and emergency responders. Pennsylvanians can do their part to help by practicing safe behavior when burning debris or building a campfire.”

Human activity causes 99 percent of wildfires in Pennsylvania, leading to the destruction of thousands of acres of state and private woodlands each year. The greatest danger of wildfires in Pennsylvania occurs during the spring months of March, April, and May, and the autumn months of October and November.

Wildfires require specific conditions to ignite:

An available fuel source, like dried grass or leaves

Dry conditions, including low relative humidity

An ignition source – a way for the fire to start

Debris burning, equipment use, power lines, and campfires, are some of the most common causes of wildfires in Pennsylvania. Before building a campfire, using a firepit, or burning debris, residents should consult local government to learn about any restrictions or ordinances regarding fires.

DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry offers the following safety tips:

Clear the area around the fire site before lighting.

Keep fires small and never leave them unattended.

Consider the conditions: avoid starting fires if it’s warm, dry, or windy, and clear the surrounding area of leaves and other combustibles.

Keep a water source (bucket or hose) and rake nearby to control any escaping embers.

When finished, douse the fire with water until all ashes are cold to the touch.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to follow all guidance involving burn bans, which can be found on DCNR’s website.

Remember, a single spark can ignite a wildfire, risking your safety and that of others. As Smokey Bear says, “Only YOU can prevent wildfires!”

Visit DCNR’s website for wildfire danger reports and for more information about wildfire prevention in Pennsylvania.

# # #