Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Ron Gilliland as the manager for the Tuscarora State Park Complex in Schuylkill County.

“Ron’s breadth of knowledge and skills are a welcome addition to the Tuscarora State Park Complex,” Dunn said. “We are confident that his experience, passion, and commitment to service will be a tremendous asset to the park complex and the surrounding community.”

Gilliland oversees the 1,618-acre Tuscarora State Park and 1,772-acre Locust Lake State Park. Tuscarora State Park is home to the visitor center for the park complex and includes the 96-acre Tuscarora Lake, a regional fishing destination. Known for its popular camping area, Locust Lake State Park also features a 52-acre lake. Both parks are great places to hike, boat, fish, swim, picnic, wildlife watch, and more.

“I love it here and am grateful for the opportunity to manage these beautiful parks,” Gilliland said. “My team is focused on completing the large projects at these parks and ensuring that it is a destination for locals and visitors from all over Pennsylvania. I look forward to developing connections at this complex.”

Gilliland is a native of Butler, Pennsylvania, who credits spending time with family at McConnells Mill and Moraine state parks in western Pennsylvania for his love of the outdoors. He earned associate degrees in park and recreation management and business management from Butler Community College.

Gilliland noted that he has ‘a done little bit of everything,’ during his career, getting an early start working at his family’s auto shop, and later working at a mushroom farm. His roles at DCNR span multiple positions, such as semi-skilled laborer, park resource ranger, wastewater treatment plant trainee, maintenance repairman, as a park manager trainee for the eastern region of DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks, and as the assistant manager at Delaware Canal State Park prior to his appointment at Tuscarora. Gilliland’s public service also includes serving four years in the U.S. Army, which included a deployment to Iraq.

When he isn’t working, Gilliland enjoys long trips on his motorcycle, visiting national parks, hiking, and spending time with his dog, Bailey.

