DCNR Names New Park Manager for Little Buffalo State Park in Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Jim Eckert as the manager for Little Buffalo State Park in Perry County.

“Jim is a passionate and dedicated public servant who has demonstrated strong leadership skills in his time with DCNR,” Dunn said. “We are confident that he will be a great steward of this wonderful park and look forward to seeing his leadership take shape in the future.”

Eckert oversees the 923-acre park, which includes the 88-acre Holman Lake and is home to historic Shoaff’s Mill. The park is a popular destination for swimming, camping, fishing, boating, hiking, and is the site of the annual Little Buffalo Apple Festival in October.

“There is something for everyone here at Little Buffalo – whether you’re experiencing the magic of the Apple Festival or taking a hike on one of our trails,” Eckert said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to manage this beautiful park, and I welcome visitors from all over the region and state.”

Eckert is an Economy, Beaver County, native who enjoys hiking, birdwatching, identifying plants and animals, and spending time with his cat, Leo.

He holds an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Beaver County Community College, an associate degree in Park and Recreation Management from Butler Community College, and an undergraduate degree in Park and Resource Management from Slippery Rock University.

Eckert credits his love of the outdoors to the time he spent in nature with his family, noting an annual canoe trip on the Clarion River at Cook Forest State Park. In his mid-20s, Eckert made a career shift to DCNR because of that love of nature, taking on a role at Raccoon Creek State Park in 2016 as a semiskilled labor while going back to school. He applied for DCNR’s manager trainee program and worked in the agency’s Harrisburg office prior to serving as the assistant manager at the Hickory Run State Park Complex in eastern Pennsylvania.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Little Buffalo State Park and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for the latest happenings on public lands.

# # #