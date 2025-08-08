DCNR Names New Park Manager for Beltzville State Park in Carbon County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Cody Miller to manage Beltzville State Park in Carbon County.

“Cody’s servant-leadership mentality and diverse work experiences are an asset to Beltzville and its surrounding community that loves the natural space so much,” Dunn said. “We believe in his ability to be a great steward of this popular park and look forward to seeing him continue to grow with this new opportunity.”

Miller oversees the 3,002-acre park, which is known for 949-acre Beltzville Lake, a destination for beachgoers, boaters, and anglers. Beltzville is a popular day use park with opportunities for hiking, wildlife watching, sightseeing, picnicking, and more.

“I am enjoying this new role at Beltzville and I am excited to meet new people and contribute to positive visitor experiences every day,” Miller said. “We have an amazing team of staff, a supportive friends group, and the active community around the park has helped me hit the ground running. My goal is to build on the great work and care previous leadership put into this great park.”

Miller is a Weatherly, Pa. native who graduated from Weatherly Area High School in 2009. He began working for DCNR in 2008 as a semi-skilled laborer while still in high school and has held several roles including as a maintenance repairman, maintenance supervisor, manager trainee, and most recently as the manager of Chapman State Park.

As an avid outdoorsman who enjoys fishing, hunting, biking, boating, and other outdoor activities, Miller said he enjoys sharing his love of the outdoors with others. When he isn’t working or spending time outdoors, he spends time with his wife, Maria, and dogs, Tyson and Macaroni.

