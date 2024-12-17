Skip to main content

    Apply to Serve on the Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle Advisory Committee

    The Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle Advisory Committee has 17-members that advise the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources related to using the devices on public lands.

    Apply Now

    Overview

    The committee was established by the Snowmobile/All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Law. It helps the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with:

    • Rules and new regulations
    • Policies and practices
    • Use of snowmobiles and ATVs on public land
    • Building and maintaining trails
    • Enforcing rules
    • Handling fees collected by the department

    The committee meets in Harrisburg. The meetings are open to the public.