Apply to Serve on the Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle Advisory Committee

Overview
The committee was established by the Snowmobile/All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Law. It helps the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with:
- Rules and new regulations
- Policies and practices
- Use of snowmobiles and ATVs on public land
- Building and maintaining trails
- Enforcing rules
- Handling fees collected by the department
The committee meets in Harrisburg. The meetings are open to the public.
Additional resources:
Audit Reports
Statements of Revenue, Expenditures, and Changes
- Snowmobile and ATV Management Fund -- June 30, 2023 (PDF)
- Snowmobile and ATV Management Fund -- June 30, 2022 (PDF)
- Snowmobile and ATV Management Fund -- June 30, 2021 (PDF)