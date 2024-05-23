Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Long-Term Industry Employment Projections for Workforce Development Areas

    Data files are available in both Excel and PDF formats. Please choose the preferred option from the table below.

    We would like to know if you find this data useful and presented in an acceptable format. Please email workforceinfo@pa.gov with your comments.

    Berks (Berks)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Bucks (Bucks)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Central (Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Chester (Chester)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Delaware (Delaware)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Lackawanna (Lackawanna)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Lancaster (Lancaster)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Lehigh Valley (Lehigh, Northampton)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Luzerne-Schuylkill (Luzerne, Schuylkill)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Montgomery (Montgomery)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    North Central (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Northern Tier (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wyoming)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Northwest (Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango, Warren)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Philadelphia (Philadelphia)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Pocono (Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Wayne)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    South Central (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry, York)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Southern Alleghenies (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Southwest Corner (Beaver, Greene, Washington)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Three Rivers (Allegheny)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Tri-County (Armstrong, Butler, Indiana)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    West Central (Lawrence, Mercer)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

    Westmoreland-Fayette (Fayette, Westmoreland)

    		 

    Excel

    		 

    PDF

     

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available,
    please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.