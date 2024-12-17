Projections, Occupational/Industries

Occupational employment projections estimate the changing need for workers, due to industry growth and employee separation, in more than 800 occupations. Industry growth occurs when demand for goods and services increases. As a result, the demand for workers to produce these goods and services also increases. Additional employment opportunities arise as individuals separate from their jobs, either to find employment in other occupations or leave the workforce entirely. Occupational data are produced at the six-digit detailed Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) level with the appropriate broad, major and minor group aggregations.

Before viewing the occupational projections, you may want to read about the methodology that was used to prepare these data. In addition, a listing of all Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes and titles used in these reports is available from the BLS.