Projections, Occupational/Industries

Occupational Projections
Occupational employment projections estimate the changing need for workers, due to industry growth and employee separation, in more than 800 occupations. Industry growth occurs when demand for goods and services increases. As a result, the demand for workers to produce these goods and services also increases. Additional employment opportunities arise as individuals separate from their jobs, either to find employment in other occupations or leave the workforce entirely. Occupational data are produced at the six-digit detailed Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) level with the appropriate broad, major and minor group aggregations.
Before viewing the occupational projections, you may want to read about the methodology that was used to prepare these data. In addition, a listing of all Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes and titles used in these reports is available from the BLS.
Long-term Occupational Employment Projections for Pennsylvania
Industry Projections
Industry employment projections estimate changes within an industry over time. A projection of employment level is created for each industry using historical data and current information about the economy. Industry data are produced at the four-digit North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) level with the appropriate three-digit and Major Industry Division aggregations. Projections are created for about 400 industries in PA.
Before viewing the industry projections, you may want to read about the methodology that was used to prepare these data. In addition, a listing of all North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codesOpens In A New Window used in these reports is available from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Long-term Industry Employment Projections for Pennsylvania
