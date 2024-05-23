Statistic Materials

CWIA is a bureau staffed by statisticians, analysts, and economists within the PA Department of Labor & Industry designated by the Governor’s Office as the primary source of labor market information for the commonwealth. Our mission is to produce and provide timely, objective, and credible workforce and economic statistics and analysis to help our customers make informed policy, business and career decisions that strengthen Pennsylvania’s economic security. We hope you find the information contained in this website useful and informative.



For questions regarding our organization, please contact our Director’s Office at 717-787-3266.