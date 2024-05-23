Office of Vocational Rehabilitation

About OVR Services
OVR counselors help customers pick vocational goals, services, and providers in face-to-face meetings. They then create an Individualized Plan for Employment (IPE) detailing these choices. Some services need a Financial Needs Test (FNT) and may require payments. However, counseling, diagnostics, assessments, information, job support, and personal services like readers are free. Those on Social Security disability benefits (SSI, SSDI) don't have to pass the FNT.
Pennsylvania has 21 offices with expert Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors. They cover all 67 counties. The Hiram G. Andrews Center in Johnstown offers training and rehab services. The Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services focuses on the blind and visually impaired. These efforts aim to boost independence and job opportunities. OVR's central office in Harrisburg supports district offices to improve service.
Types of OVR Services
OVR offers various services to those who qualify. Some tackle disabilities, while others focus on career preparation. Your services are tailored to your needs. Not everyone needs all services. Key services include:
Diagnostic Services: Check-ups to understand your disability and service needs.
Vocational Evaluation: Identifies your job potential through tests and work experience.
Counseling: Guides you in setting and adjusting vocational goals. Also, helps build work skills.
Training: Offers education for various jobs, including life skills and personal adjustment.
Restoration Services: Provides medical services and devices to support employment.
Placement Assistance: Aids in job search and interviews. Also, connects you with employers.
Assistive Technology: Offers devices to aid in employment and daily tasks.
Support Services: Additional help for employment. Could cover living, transportation, or job site changes. Also, provides communication aids and specialized training for the blind.
If you have questions or complaints
OVR will guide your rehab. Feel free to ask questions. You deserve OVR's best. Your feedback is crucial.
Unhappy with OVR's decision or service? Then, you can appeal.
You must request a hearing within 30 days. Send it to the Director at:
Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation
Office of Vocational Rehabilitation
651 Boas Street, 7th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17121
An unbiased officer will handle your case. First, you might get an informal review. Also, you can seek help from the Client Assistance Program anytime.
About the Client Assistance Program (CAP)
If you have questions or concerns about OVR services, the Client Assistance Program (CAP) can help. CAP is a required federal program. It offers free help and support to those applying for or using OVR services. Also, CAP is separate from OVR.
Contact CAP
- Phone: 215-557-7112 (voice/711Relay) or 888-745-2357 (voice/711Relay)
- Fax: 215-557-7602
- Email us
- Submit an inquiry online