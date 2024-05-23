Office of Vocational Rehabilitation

OVR counselors help customers pick vocational goals, services, and providers in face-to-face meetings. They then create an Individualized Plan for Employment (IPE) detailing these choices. Some services need a Financial Needs Test (FNT) and may require payments. However, counseling, diagnostics, assessments, information, job support, and personal services like readers are free. Those on Social Security disability benefits (SSI, SSDI) don't have to pass the FNT.

Pennsylvania has 21 offices with expert Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors. They cover all 67 counties. The Hiram G. Andrews Center in Johnstown offers training and rehab services. The Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services focuses on the blind and visually impaired. These efforts aim to boost independence and job opportunities. OVR's central office in Harrisburg supports district offices to improve service.