Internship Career Opportunities

The internship enables students to acquire knowledge and experience in the areas of federal laws and regulations, state policy and procedure, and counseling and case management while completing the internship requirement for a university master's degree in a rehabilitation counseling program.
Statewide Internship Opportunities
OVR continually accepts applications for Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Intern positions (job code 44825). OVR seeks outstanding applicants who share a commitment to helping individuals with disabilities achieve employment outcomes consistent with the individual's unique strengths, resources, priorities, concerns, abilities, capabilities, interests and informed choice.
VR counselor internship positions exist throughout the state in OVR's 21 District Office locations. There must be a VRC vacancy in a district office for a paid intern to be hired for that district office. Actual internship locations throughout the state are identified as current counselor vacancies occur. Several internship appointments are made during the course of a 12-month period.
*Pennsylvania residency is not required to apply. Securing a paid internship has become a competitive process as OVR recruits nationwide.
Internship Salary and Benefits
The OVR internship opportunity provides paid, professional work experience of a training nature in a highly structured, 16-week internship followed by eight weeks to complete the probationary period. Interns work full time and start at Standard Pay Schedule Group ST05, Level 01 (to access the standard pay schedule, visit OA's Compensation page and select *Standard) with full benefits such as vacation, sick leave, health insurance, group life insurance and other employee benefits. Interns in OVR's Philadelphia and Norristown district offices start at Standard Pay Schedule Group ST05, Level 09. If you successfully complete the internship and obtain your graduate degree, you may then serve an additional 2 months as an intern to complete your probationary period and be promoted to Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor with an increase in salary to Standard Pay Schedule Group ST07, Level 01 or Standard Pay Schedule Group ST07, Level 05 if working in Norristown or Philadelphia.
Minimum Requirements
At the time that you apply, you must be enrolled in the final year of a master's degree program in rehabilitation counseling, rehabilitation education or rehabilitation administration. *You must apply the semester prior to the final semester of your master's degree program.
Necessary Special Requirements
At the time you start the internship, you must be enrolled in the *final semester of the appropriate master's degree program.
Application Process
*You should apply at the beginning of the semester prior to the final semester of your master's degree program.
Information on how to apply for Pennsylvania Civil Service positions, including internship opportunities, and further information on employment opportunities can be obtained by visiting the Commonwealth's employment website.
Upon a conditional offer of employment, interns will need to submit a supplemental form from their department chairperson verifying that they are in good academic standing and their expected graduation date.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Inquiries
If you have questions about OVR Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Internship opportunities, please contact Danielle Frascella, OVR's HR, Liaison, via phone at 717-772-6950 or email at Danielle Frascella's email.