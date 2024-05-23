Internship Career Opportunities

OVR continually accepts applications for Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Intern positions (job code 44825). OVR seeks outstanding applicants who share a commitment to helping individuals with disabilities achieve employment outcomes consistent with the individual's unique strengths, resources, priorities, concerns, abilities, capabilities, interests and informed choice.

VR counselor internship positions exist throughout the state in OVR's 21 District Office locations. There must be a VRC vacancy in a district office for a paid intern to be hired for that district office. Actual internship locations throughout the state are identified as current counselor vacancies occur. Several internship appointments are made during the course of a 12-month period.

*Pennsylvania residency is not required to apply. Securing a paid internship has become a competitive process as OVR recruits nationwide.