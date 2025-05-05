Tip Sheet for Applying for All OVR Classifications

The following steps describe the basic process required to apply for civil service employment.
- Please read each job posting carefully and answer job-related questions online. Be sure that you meet the minimum requirements outlined in the announcement.
- You must apply online at the Commonwealth's employment website. All job seekers must set up a profile to apply for civil service or non-civil service employment. All candidates will be held responsible for keeping track of the status of their application and changes, if needed. Therefore, candidates must upload and submit the following, if applicable:
- An unofficial/official copy of your educational transcript(s)
- A copy of any certificates and/or licenses needed to meet minimum requirements
- A resume or curriculum vitae
- DD214 veteran verification (if applicable)
- Each civil service posting will describe the hiring process that will be used to fill the position.
- Candidates must submit an application for the job title they are interested in. Instead of taking a written exam at a test center, candidates will answer job-related questions as part of the application process. The job-related questions will be scored for candidates who meet the minimum requirements for the job title.
- Candidates will need to keep track of the vacancies for the position of their choice. If there is an opening, **candidates must apply to each program area vacancy posting of their choice to be considered for an interview.**
- Candidates with the highest scores may be contacted by the hiring team to schedule an interview.
- Conditional Offer of Employment - If selected for a position, the hiring team will contact you to provide a conditional offer of employment. The conditional offer of employment means that you have been recommended and may need to complete the following clearances: FBI, Child Abuse and Criminal Background. **If clearances are not completed and submitted properly, you will not receive an official offer of employment or start date. Please be responsible and timely in the completion and submission of results.**
- Interns Only: Upon a conditional offer of employment, interns will need to work with OVR to ensure that an affiliation agreement is on file between their college/university and OVR.
- It is the Commonwealth's position that the individual bears responsibility to meet the obligations necessary for legal employability. Therefore, as an employer, the Commonwealth will not serve as a petitioner for work authorizations and visas.
- If you have questions, please contact Danielle Frascella, OVR's HR Liaison, via phone at 717-772-6950 or email at Danielle Frascella's email.