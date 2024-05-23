Reimbursable Employers

Article XI employers with IRC Section 501(c)(3) status, who elect reimbursable coverage, must also submit a collateral bond or deposit with their application to UCTS. This collateral is security for employer UC payments due. The amount of collateral bond or deposit must be 1% of the employer’s most recent four calendar quarters of taxable wages prior to the effective date of election of reimbursable status. If the employer did not pay wages for this period, there are three alternative methods to establish the collateral amount:

Estimate the number of employees to be hired over the first 12 months of operation. Multiply the number of employees by the taxable wage base (for the following calendar years: $9,500 in 2016, $9,750 in 2017, $10,000 in 2018 and thereafter), and then multiply the result by 1% or $95 per employee in 2016, $97.50 per employee in 2017, or $100 per employee in 2018 and thereafter.



Estimate the number of employees to be hired over the first 12 months of operation. Multiply the number of employees by the anticipated annualized wage to be paid to each employee who will earn less than: $9,500 in 2016; $9,750 in 2017; $10,000 in 2018 and thereafter. Additionally, multiply the number of employees who will earn the taxable wage base of $9,500 in 2016, $9,750 in 2017, $10,000 in 2018 and thereafter. Multiply the combined result of the previous calculations by 1%. (This option can only be used if there is reasonable assurance of earnings of each employee.)



Allow UCTS to establish the amount of the collateral bond or deposit.

A collateral bond must be the original surety bond. The surety bond insures repayment for UC benefits paid to eligible claimants whose base year wages were paid during the period of the bond. The customary term of a surety bond is 48 months. A surety bond with the accompanying Power-of-Attorney must be issued by an approved bonding company. A surety bond cannot replace other forms of collateral unless the collateral to be replaced is held along with the bond for a period of 2 1/2 years beyond the effective date of the bond.

To submit a deposit, login at www.uctax.pa.gov and select "Make a Payment" then "Pre-payment" and then "Collateral." Payment options are ACH debit, ACH credit, credit card or check. Select a payment option and follow the prompts to complete your payment.

Note: If paying by check under the payment option, you will be required to "Print Payment Voucher" and continue by following the prompts.

All collateral bond or deposits will be reviewed every four years (48 months) to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

If the collateral is cashed or liquidated to reimburse the UC fund for benefits paid, a replacement collateral is required if the reimbursable method of financing is to be continued.