The .gov means its official.

Bedding and Upholstery Regulations

Subchapter A. Bedding and Upholstery

General Provisions

47.31. Illustrations.

47.32. Uniform registry number.Authority

act of May 27, 1923 (P. L. 926, No. 249) (35 P. S. §§972984)

adopted February 13, 1934; amended through February 28, 1968

GENERAL PROVISIONS

§47.1. Definitions and use of terms.

The following words and terms, when used in this subchapter, have the following meanings, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, and shall conform to the labeling requirements indicated:

Acetate fibers or cellulose acetate - Manmade fibers, monofilaments and continuous filament yarns composed of actyelated cellulose with or without lesser amounts of nonfiber forming material.

Acrylic fibers or polyacrylic fibers - Manmade fibers made from any long chain polymers or copolymers which contain 85% or more of acrylonitrile and which are formed into a filament.

Arolac, azlon, or casein protein base fibers - Manmade fibers and filaments made from modified proteins or derivatives of proteins with or without lesser amounts of nonfiber forming material. The term azlon shall be used for labeling purposes regardless of the source of the protein.

Bulk filling materials - Bulk materials intended for use in mattresses, pillows, bolsters, feather beds and other filled bedding of any description. The term applies to cushions and all types of upholstered furniture, except cotton rolls, shredded synthetic foam and other filling materials which are sold at retail to be used and consumed in the home of the purchaser for his personal use.

Cardboard, fiberboard or corrugated cardboard - Sheets of material composed of paper, wood pulp or other materials with or without resin bonding and labeled with their appropriate name.

Cattail plant fibers - The fibers from the cattail plant, Apacynaceae Typhaceae. The material shall be labeled cattail fibers.

Cellulose fiber - The fibers obtained from wood pulp and compressed into pads. The label designation shall be cellulose fiber pad.

Cemented shredded latex foam rubber - Shredded latex foam rubber which has been cemented together.

Cemented shredded sponge rubber - Shredded sponge rubber which has been cemented together.

Cemented shredded synthetic foam - Shredded synthetic foam which has been cemented together.

Coconut husk fiber or coconut coir - The fibrous material obtained from the husks or outer shell of the coconut. Either term may be used on the tag.

Colored - A material which has been artificially dyed or colored.

Comfortable - Any cover, quilt or quilted article made of any material and stuffed or filled with any of the filling materials defined in this section.

Cotton - This term shall not be used by itself.

Cotton felt or blended cotton felt - Felt made from staple cotton, cotton linters, cotton wastes or mixtures of any of those. The label designation shall be cotton felt or blended cotton felt.

Cotton linters - The fibrous growth removed from the cotton seed subsequent to the process of ginning. The term cotton linters may be used on the tag but the term linters alone shall not be used.

Cotton waste - Cotton material recovered from various machine operations used in the manufacture of cotton yarn other than cotton itself. When unfelted this material shall be designated on the tag as cotton waste.

Creped cellulose fiber - The material formed of layers of compressed and creped cellulose fiber.

Crushed feathers - Feathers which have been processed by a curling, crushing or chopping machine which has changed the original form of the feathers without removing the quill. The term also includes all of the material components resulting from this processing. The material or percentage thereof shall be designated on the label as crushed and shall be followed by the designation of waterfowl feathers, goose feathers, duck feathers, chicken feathers, turkey feathers and so forth. When the species of the crushed waterfowl feathers or crushed landfowl feathers or a percentage thereof is designated on the label, a minimum of 80% of the crushed waterfowl feathers or crushed landfowl feathers or a percentage thereof so designated must be of that species.

Curled hair - This term shall apply when any hair has been put through a curling process. The appropriate designation as to origin shall appear on the label along with this term.

Cushion - Any bag or case, transparent or opaque, and stuffed or filled with any of the materials defined in this section, to be used for resting, reclining or sleeping purposes. This term includes any preformed article made of materials defined in this section and used for reclining, resting, or sitting purposes.

Disinfection - The direct application of chemical or physical means to kill pathogenic agents.

Down - The soft undercoat of water fowl consisting of the light fluffy filament growing from one quill point but without any quill shaft. The species of the down or a percentage thereof may be designated on the label. When the species of the down or a percentage thereof is designated on the label a minimum of 80% of the down or percentage thereof so designated must be of that species. An article labeled down or a percentage thereof shall contain a minimum of 80% of down, plumules and down fiber so designated.

Excelsior - The fine shredded thread or ribbon-like fiber of wood. This term does not include waste products such as sawdust, shavings or similar materials. The term wood wool is prohibited and the label designation shall be excelsior.

Feather fiber - The detached barbs of feathers which are not joined or attached to each other.

Feathers - The terms waterfowl feathers, landfowl feathers, goose feathers, duck feathers, chicken feathers, turkey feathers and so forth, shall mean the feathers of the designated fowl which are whole in physical structure with the natural form and curvature originally found in the feathers. The species of the waterfowl feathers or percentage thereof, goose or duck, may be designated on the label. The species of the landfowl feathers or percentage thereof, chicken or turkey, shall be designated on the label. When the species of the waterfowl or landfowl feathers or percentage thereof is designated on the label, a minimum of 80% of the waterfowl feathers or landfowl feathers or a percentage thereof so designated must be of that species. Feathers, crushed feathers or down mixtures shall not be represented to contain a certain percentage of feathers, crushed feathers or down unless it in fact contains the stated percentage with due regard to the tolerances in the definitions of down, feathers and crushed feathers.

Felt - Any material which has been carded into layers or sheets by a garnetting or felting machine. This term shall not be used by itself but in conjunction with the name of the materials from which it is made. This term does not include felt scraps or repicked felt.

Felted mixtures - Felt made from other than reprocessed fibers and containing the name and percentage of the fibers present, or made from reprocessed fibers containing the names and percentages of fibers present and labeled as felt made from reprocessed fibers. A tolerance of 10% shall be allowed.

Foam - A polymerized material consisting of a mass of thin-walled cells produced chemically or physically. This term shall be placed on the tag along with the name of the organic base from which it is made.

Garnetted clippings - Any new material which has been made into fabric and subsequently cut up, torn up, broken up, or ground up and which has been run through a garnetting machine and processed to a fibrous state so as to contain not more than 10% yarn or 2.0% fabric. The label designation shall be garnetted clippings.

Glass fiber - Fibers made of spun glass. This term shall appear on the tag.

Hair - The coarse, filamentous, epidermal outgrowth of animals such as horses, cattle, hogs and goats. This term shall not be used by itself but in conjunction with its particular source as follows:

(i) Body hair - The short soft hair removed from the bodies of animals.



(ii) Cattle hair - The hair from the tails of cattle.



(iii) Goat hair - The hair from any species.



(iv) Hog hair - The bristles and body hair of swine.



(v) Horse hair - The hair of the manes or tails of horses.

Hair and fiber blends - The use of filling material of any origin in a mixture with hair. The kind and percentage by weight of each component of the mixture shall be designated on the label, and a tolerance of 10% shall be allowed.

Hair blends - The use of two different origins of hair in a blend or mixture. The kind and percentage by weight of each shall be stated on the label, and a tolerance of 10% shall be allowed.

Hair pad - Hair which is interwoven or punched on burlap or any other woven material or otherwise fabricated into a pad. Percentages of component materials shall reflect the hair and fiber content only.

Hay - Grass, properly cured, dried and free from dust, dirt, burrs, sticks or other objectionable material. This term shall be designated on the tag.

Jute - The fiber obtained from various species of corchorus plants.

Jute pad - A pad made of jute fibers.

Jute waste - The byproduct of rope or cordage, reclaimed rope ends or other fabricated material which have not previously been used for bailing or other purposes.

Kapok - The fibrous growth contained in the pod of the Kapok tree, genus Ceiba Pentenda. This term shall be designated on the tag, and the use of the term silk floss is prohibited.

Latex foam rubber - Natural or synthetic rubber latex which has been converted from a liquid state to a stable foamy mass and molded or otherwise assembled into suitable shapes for commercial use.

Mattress - Any quilted pad, mattress, mattress pad, crib pad, mattress protector, bunk quilt or box spring stuffed or filled with any of the filling materials defined in this section, to be used on a couch or other bed for sleeping or reclining purposes.

Milkweed - The fibrous growth attached to the seed within the pod of the milkweed plant, genus Asclepias.

Moss - The material derived from the epiphte Tillandsia Useoides.

New - Any material which has not been previously used for any purpose including by-products produced in the manufacture of new textile materials or fabrics and material reclaimed from new fabrics.

Nylon fibers - Manmade fibers made from any long synthetic polymeric amide which has recurring amide groups as an integral part of the main polymer chain and which is formed into a filament. This term or the term polymide fiber may be used on the tag.

Palm fiber - The fibrous material obtained from the leaf of the palm, palmetto or palmyra tree.

Person - Persons, partnerships, companies, corporations or associations.

Pillow, bolster, feather bed or sleeping bags - Any bag, case or covering made of any material, transparent or opaque, and stuffed or filled with any of the filling materials defined in this section to be used on a bed, couch, divan, sofa, lounge or other article of furniture for sleeping or reclining purposes.

Polyester fibers - Manmade fibers made from a long chain synthetic polymer which contains 85% or more of the polymeric ester produced from the reaction of terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol or other dyhydric alcohols and dicarboxylic acids or produced from hydroxy acids and which is formed into a filament. This term shall be used on the tag.

Polyethylene fibers - Manmade fibers made from long chain polymers of ethylene and made into a filament. This term shall be used on the tag.

Polyurethane fibers - Manmade fibers made from the copolymenzation of disocyanates and alcohols of diisocyanates and polyesters and formed into filaments. This term shall be used on the tag.

Polyvinyl fibers - Manmade fibers made from copolymerization of vinyl chloride and vinyl acetate, vinyl chloride and acrylontrile, after chlorinated polyvinyl chloride and copolymers of vinylidene chloride and other monomers and made into filaments. This term shall be used on the tag.

Quill feathers - The wing and tail feathers of any fowl. This term shall be designated on the tag.

Rayon - Manmade fibers, monofilaments and continuous filament yarns composed of regenerated cellulose, with or without lesser amounts of nonfiber-forming materials. The terms cellulose or rayon fibers may be used on the tag.

Redwood bark fibers - The fibers obtained from the bark of the California Redwood tree, genus Sequoia Sempervirens.

Reprocessed fibers - Fibers reclaimed from any spun, knitted or woven product which is new. This term applies equally to fibers reclaimed from garnetted clippings, yarns or nappers. The names of the reprocessed fibers shall be set forth on the tag and the percentages of each given if more than one fiber is present.

Reprocessed jute - Jute fibers reclaimed from unused fabric, cordage or other similar material. This term shall be designated on the tag.

Resin treated cotton felt - Cotton impregnated with vinyl or other resins.

Rubberized hair or rubberized curled hair - Any hair treated with natural or synthetic latex. When hair is rubberized, the label designation shall be rubberized hair, or if curled, rubberized curled hair, with the appropriate designation indicating its origin.

Rubberized hair pieces - Trimmings and pieces of rubberized hair of indefinite size. The material shall be designated on the label as rubberized hair pieces or rubberized curled hair pieces, whichever term is applicable. When shredded, this material shall be labeled shredded rubberized hair. The term curled shall not be used.

Sea grass - Any material obtained from maritime plants or seaweeds. This term shall appear on the tag.

Secondhand - Any materials previously used for any purpose. Manufacturing process shall not constitute prior use.

Shredded clippings - Any new fabric made from new materials which has been subsequently cut up, ground up, torn up or broken up and which contains more than 10% yarn or 2% fabric. This term shall be designated on the label.

Shredded latex foam rubber - Latex foam rubber which has been subjected to a shredding process.

Shredded sponge rubber - Sponge rubber which has been subjected to a shredding process.

Shredded synthetic foam - Synthetic foams which have been subjected to a shredding process.

Shoddy - Any material made from secondhand rags, clothing, yarn, fabric, clippings or nappings by a process of grinding, tearing, or breaking up. This material shall be sterilized. A yellow label shall be used with this designation on all secondhand material consisting of shoddy.

Silk waste - The byproducts recovered from various machine operations necessary in the manufacture of threads of natural silk. This term shall appear on the tag.

Sisal - The fiber obtained from the Agave plant. This term applies only to new material. If the material is made of waste or reclaimed fibers, the term, reprocessed sisal fibers, shall be used on the tag.

Sisal shoddy - Reclaimed used cordage or other sisal material which has been fabricated and used for baling or other purposes and which shall be sterilized before use.

Sponge rubber - Natural or synthetic solid rubber expanded into a cellular foam and molded or otherwise assembled into suitable shapes for commercial use.

Staple cotton - The fibrous growth removed from the cotton seed by ginning. This term may be used on the tag.

Starch fibers - Fibers made from long chains of amylose acetate units or regenerated amylose. This term shall be used on the tag.

Steel wool - Fibrous material made from very fine steel wire. Either this term or the term steel fiber may appear on the tag.

Sterilization - Any process which destroys bacteriamicro-organismsnot necessarily bacterial spones.

Stripped feathers - The barbs of feathers stripped by any process from the quill shaft but not separated into feather fiber.

Straw - The stalk or stem of grain such as wheat, rye, oats, rice, and the like after threshing. This term shall be designated on the tag. The kind of straw need not be designated but, if so indicated, shall be a true statement. The straw shall be free from chaff, beards, bristles, husks, glumes, dirt or other extraneous matter.

Synthetic fibers - Any other synthetic fiber not defined in this section.

Synthetic foam - Material made or synthetic products other than synthetic rubber and produced in a resilient foam-like state. This term shall not be used by itself. The label designation shall include terms describing the recurring units or groups of the polymerized product. For example, the foam derived from polyesters and diisocyanate shall be termed polyurethane foam.

Tampico tula - The fibers from the leaves of plants such as Agave Iophantha or Hesperaloe Funifera. The term tampico shall be used on the tag, and if curled, the term curled tampico may be used.

Tanners wool - The growth of wool removed from tanned sheep skins. This term shall be designated on the tag and classed as a new material.

Tow - The fibrous coarse straw-like part of a plant recovered as a byproduct in securing commercial fibers and shall be further designated by the plant origin.

Upholstered furniture - Any article of furniture stuffed or filled with any of the filling materials defined in this section, to be used for sitting, resting or reclining purposes.

Wood fiber - Wood comminuted or reduced to a splintered or fragment piece of finer texture than excelsior.

Wool blend - The byproducts recovered from the various machine operations necessary in the manufacture of wool yarn or the byproduct of the tanned sheep hide industry, except tanners wool. This term includes wool noils and may be used on the tag.

Wool or virgin wool - Fleece of sheep or lamb scoured or scoured and carbonized and free from kemp and vegetable matter. This term shall not apply to the byproduct of any process of manufacture or sustained prior use. Either term may be used on the tag.

amended September 17, 1976, 6 Pa.B. 2278.

This section cited in 34 Pa. Code §47.21 (relating to terminology for fillings); and 34 Pa. Code §47.26 (relating to hair).

§47.2. Applicability.

(a) This subchapter applies to the manufacture, repair, and renovation of all mattresses, pillows, bolsters, feather beds, comforters, all types of upholstered furniture, and other filled bedding of any description which are intended for sale, lease, or auction or which are sold, leased or auctioned within this Commonwealth.

(b) This subchapter applies to all manufacturing or mercantile establishments, both wholesale and retail, when these bedding and upholstered articles are in their possession for the purposes stated in subsection (a), and it places the responsibility of complying with this subchapter upon the vendor, lessor or other person having such article or material in his possession.

§47.3. Penalty.

Any person who violates this subchapter or any regulations of the Department or who interferes with the Department or its duly authorized representative in the enforcement of these provisions or regulations shall, upon conviction, be punished in accordance with section 12 of act of May 27, 1937 (P. L. 926, No. 249) (35 P. S. §983).

ADMINISTRATION

§47.11. Tags and stamps.

(a) Each new and secondhand article of upholstered furniture and each mattress, pillow, bolster, feather bed, comfortable, cushion and bulk filling material shall be tagged and stamped in accordance with this subchapter. Each manufacturer, upholsterer, secondhand dealer, renovator and auctioneer shall furnish his own labels.

(b) Tags shall be so located that the information contained on them is visible. When possible, they shall be securely sewed onto the pillows, mattresses or other material. They shall be securely attached by tacking or pasting.

(c) Every piece of upholstered furniture having one or more cushions shall have one tag when the cushions are a necessary part of that piece. This tag shall contain a statement of the filling materials used in the furniture as well as that used in the cushions. If extra cushions are provided each cushion shall have a separate tag.

(d) Separate tags shall be attached to each bundle, bale, piece, box, roll, container or other package of filling material composed of separable parts when sold, offered for sale, or delivered for use within this Commonwealth.

(e) On each tag shall be affixed an adhesive stamp issued by the Department. The stamp shall be affixed to the front of the tag but it shall not interfere with the statement of filling materials. The stamps shall always be visible.

(f) Adhesive stamps shall be procured from the Department in lots of not less than 1,000 and in multiples of a thousand at the rate of $15 per thousand.

§47.12. Registration.

Each manufacturer, upholsterer, secondhand dealer, renovator, upholstery or mattress supplier, and auctioneer shall be registered by the Department and given a registry number. Application shall be made on forms provided by the Department.

§47.13. Removal from sale.

The Department may remove from sale any article which does not comply with this subchapter. When the articles are removed from sale they shall be tagged with a form furnished by the Department, showing the reason why the article has been withdrawn from sale. These tags shall be removed only by an authorized representative of the Department.

§47.14. Cleanliness.

(a) All filling material shall be free from acid, oil and dirt before it is used in manufactured products.

(b) The Department shall declare unfit for sale, lease or auction any article containing filling material found by laboratory analysis to be unclean or unsanitary.

LABELING

§47.21. Terminology for fillings.

The wording on the tag describing the filling material shall employ only the terms covered by §47.1 (relating to definitions and use of terms) except that when filling material for which there is no definition used, the tags shall be labeled with the term indicating the material, if it has been accepted by the Department. When springs, spring coverings, burlap, sisal pads, and other similar material are used in addition to the filling materials in the manufacture of mattresses, upholstered furniture and other similar articles these facts shall be so stated on the tags. No trade, superfluous or substitute terms may be used.

§47.22. Specifications for tags.

(a) Tags shall be of good grade cloth which does not flake when abraded. Paper faced tags shall not be used.

(b) Vinyl tags may be approved when a heat-sealing process is used in the fabrication of vinyl covered articles.

(c) Tags shall not be less than 6 inches in area.

(d) Only the statement required by this subchapter shall appear on the tag. No advertisement or superfluous wordings are permitted. All matters may be placed on another tag and attached to the article in a manner so that it does not interfere with or contradict the statements on it. The official tag shall not be defaced in any manner.

(e) The kind of filling material used shall be stamped or printed on the tag in bold face type not less than 1/8 inch in height.

(f) Not withstanding anything to the contrary contained in this section, labels on the bottom of slip seat chairs, vanity benches, padded stools and like articles having a smooth bottom, may be of cardboard printed on a white background.

§47.23. New and secondhand.

(a) The word new shall precede the statement of filling material if it is new. The word secondhand shall precede the statement of filling material if the filling material had prior use. The words new or secondhand shall appear on every tag.

(b) Each secondhand article covered by this subchapter including upholstered furniture, containing secondhand material or a portion of the material, shall bear securely attached to it and plainly visible a substantial yellow cloth tag upon which shall be indelibly stamped or printed, in the English language, a statement showing the kind of materials used in filling the article, with approximate percentages when mixed, and shall state whether sterilized and disinfected, with the permit or certificate number of the person or firm who performed such work.

(c) A secondhand framework to which is attached new upholstering material shall bear a yellow tag stating that such article consists of a secondhand frame of wood, iron or steel and the kind of filling materials used.

(d) The use of secondhand materials previously used in any article covered by this subchapter is prohibited in the manufacture of any article covered by this subchapter other than an article returned to its original owner. If the material used in new articles is secondhand, but not prohibited for use, the tag shall show both that the material has been sterilized and disinfected and the permit number of the person or firm doing the sterilization.

§47.24. Mixtures.

(a) Mixtures of filling material shall show the exact percentage by weight of each labeled ingredient of the mixture. The following shall serve as an example of the possible combinations of mixture and method of labeling for different materials:

(1) All new materials -20% goose down

60% goose feathers

20% chicken feathers.





(2) 50% new curled horse tail hair



(3) 80% new kapok20% new cotton linters.

(4) All secondhand materials -20% cotton linter felt

80% cotton linters.

(b) Feather or down mixtures shall be designated by the name, character, and percentage by weight of each material used or the entire mixture shall be designated by the name of the lowest grade of material used. A tolerance of 10% shall be allowed.

(c) Each article in which feathers or down are used, whether new or secondhand, shall be labeled to show both that the feathers or down have been sterilized and disinfected and the permit number of the person or firm doing the sterilization.

§47.25. Shoddy material.

Each article in which shoddy material is used shall be labeled to show the following:

(1) That it has been sterilized and disinfected.

(2) The permit number of the person or firm doing the sterilization.

(3) Its sources, such as the following:(i) Shoddy from reworked wool material.

(ii) Shoddy from reworked rayon material.

(iii) Shoddy from reworked cotton material.

(iv) Shoddy from reworked secondhand clothing (materials to be stated).

(v) Shoddy, jute from secondhand burlap bagging.

§47.26. Hair.

Hair shall not be labeled curled unless it has been subjected to a curling process as set forth in §47.1 (relating to definitions and use of terms). Only horse hair, cattle tail hair and hog hair may be so labeled. Each article containing hair shall bear a tag indicating that the hair has been sterilized and disinfected by an approved process and the permit number of the person or firm doing the sterilizing. Hair cloth clippings shall not be described as horse hair.

§47.27. Sterilization.

(a) General. All feathers, down, wool, hair and shoddy shall be sterilized and disinfected before being used as filling material.

(b) Secondhand articles. All secondhand mattresses, pillows, bolsters, feather beds, comfortables, cushions and upholstered furniture shall be sterilized and disinfected before being resold. The filling material of such secondhand articles shall not again be used as filling material until after it has been sterilized. All secondhand filling material used in the making or renovating of upholstered furniture shall be sterilized and disinfected before being used.

(c) Methods. The following are approved methods of sterilization:

(1) Chemical gases. All material to be sterilized by this method shall be treated with formaldehyde in a moist atmosphere for a period of at least ten hours. Formaldehyde gas shall be generated from the use of one pint of formaldehyde solution (37%) to each 1,000 cubic feet of air space or through the use of any commercial fumigators which generate an equivalent quantity of gas. The moist atmosphere shall be produced by thorough sprinkling of the floor of the room with warm water just prior to fumigation. When the sterilizing vault is located within a building where workmen are employed, provision shall be made to exhaust the gases directly to the outside air. Both inlet and exhaust connections shall be equipped with gastight shutoff valves which can be operated from the outside of the vault. The vault door shall be kept locked during the process of sterilization. The safest and most convenient way to release the gas from the formaldehyde solution is to add to the solution 1/2 the amount of potassium permanganate. This boils the solution and releases the gas. To avoid boiling over, the mixing should be done in a large pail. Any of the commercial fumigators which use formaldehyde of the proper quantity and quality will be acceptable when evidence is given that the gas-generating power of the fumigator is equivalent of gas generated from one pint of formaldehyde solution (37%) to each 1,000 cubic feet of space.



(2) Steam. Sterilization by the use of steam shall conform to the following:(i) All materials to be sterilized shall be subjected to treatment by steam under a pressure of 15 pounds maintained for 30 minutes or a pressure of 20 pounds maintained for 20 minutes.



(ii) As an alternate method, two applications of streaming steam, maintained for a period of one hour each, applied at intervals of not less than six nor more than 24 hours, may be used.



(iii) A gauge for registering steam pressure, visible from the outside of the room, shall be provided when steam under pressure is used, and valved outlets shall be provided near the bottom and the top of the room when streaming steam is employed.





(3) Heat. A temperature of 235°F held for a period of 2 hours, within a closed container is considered satisfactory for proper sterilization. This method is not recommended for furniture.



(4) Washing and drying. Feather pillows will be considered as having been sterilized when the feathers and ticking are kept intact without opening, and washed by a commercial laundry method with subsequent drying to remove moisture. Hair mattresses will be considered as having been sterilized when the hair is removed from the ticking and washed by a commercial laundry method and subsequently dried to remove all moisture, and when the ticking is washed and subsequently dried.



(5) Spray. Second-hand articles of bedding or upholstered furniture exposed for sale, lease or auction or delivered for purposes of reupholstering shall be considered as disinfected under the requirements of this chapter when the following process is used:(i) A separate room, well ventilated to the outside, either naturally or mechanically, shall be provided and isolated from other parts of the establishment. The material or article shall be thoroughly sprayed over all surfaces and in all crevices and corners, including the frame of articles being renovated. A continuous action pressure sprayer shall be used applying a germicidal solution with insecticide additive, approved by the Industrial Board; which application shall be in accordance with the manufacturers specifications.



(ii) Such disinfected articles shall not be removed from the said isolated room prior to a 30-minute interval after the treatment. The spraying operator is required to use an approved type mask to prevent inhalation of chemicals.





(6) Other method. Any other method approved by the Board.

amended June 2, 1972, 2 Pa.B. 970.

§47.28. Permits and records.

(a) A permit shall be issued by the Department to all persons engaged in sterilizing.

(b) An auctioneer shall fill out a sterilization form furnished by the Department immediately after sterilization and disinfection is completed and mail it to the Department, Division of Bedding and Upholstery.

(c) The Department may upon application issue a certificate authorizing an auctioneer to sterilize certain secondhand articles prior to public sale.

(d) All persons sterilizing articles of bedding, upholstered furniture and all other similar articles shall keep an accurate record of all sterilization work. This record shall include the name of the person for whom the articles were sterilized, the type of articles sterilized, the number of articles sterilized and the date of sterilization. This record shall be available for inspection and examination on demand.

§47.29. Renovation.

(a) All renovated articles shall be sterilized by a process registered and approved by the Department before returning the article to the owner.

(b) Materials or articles for fumigation or renovation from institutions such as nursing homes, hospitals, homes for the aged or infirmed, state or private, shall be fumigated or sterilized by chemicals, gas, or live steam. Mechanical renovators may be used to renovate bedding articles from private homes only.

(c) Renovating machines which depend upon ultraviolet ray or ozone generating devices for their disinfecting action may not be used to renovate articles or materials used in hospitals by patients suffering from communicable diseases.

ILLUSTRATED TAGS

§47.31. Illustrations.

The following illustrated tags are applicable to various articles and materials and comply with the provisions of the law and this subchapter relating to labeling. If these provisions are followed, and approved stock is used, proofs need not be submitted but if any departure from the illustrated tags is contemplated two proofs shall be submitted before the tags are printed:

(1) Number 1. The white tag for new bulk filling materials required to be sterilized, such as material derived from animal or fowl and for articles containing such types of materials, shall be as follows:





UNDER PENALTY OF LAW

THIS TAG MAY NOT BE REMOVED

EXCEPT BY THE CONSUMER ALL NEW MATERIAL CONSISTING OF



REG. NO. PER NO. Certification is made by the manufacturer that the materials in this article are described in accordance with law. ________________



CONTENTS

STERILIZED













(2) Number 2. The white tag for new bulk filling materials not required to be sterilized, such as vegetable fibers, rubber synthetic fibers and articles containing such types of materials, shall be as follows:





UNDER PENALTY OF LAW

THIS TAG MAY NOT BE REMOVED

EXCEPT BY THE CONSUMER ALL NEW MATERIAL

CONSISTING OF





REG. NO. Certification is made by the manufacturer that the materials in this article are described in accordance with law. ________________



















(3) Number 3. The yellow tag for articles of secondhand nature and secondhand bulk filling materials shall be as follows:





UNDER PENALTY OF LAW

THIS TAG MAY NOT BE REMOVED

EXCEPT BY THE CONSUMER ALL SECOND-HAND MATERIAL

REG. NO. PER NO.

CONTENTS

DISINFECTED

_____________ Certification is made that the materials in this article are described in accordance with law.













(4) Number 4. The yellow tag for renovated articles to be returned to the owner shall be as follows:





UNDER PENALTY OF LAW

THIS TAG MAY NOT BE REMOVED

EXCEPT BY THE OWNER This is A RENOVATED Article and Contains the Same Material Received From the Owner to Which Has Been Added: REG. NO. PER NO.

CONTENTS

DISINFECTED

_____________ This article must not be sold, it is the property of and must be returned to:



OWNER ____________________

ADDRESS __________________













(5) Number 5. The yellow tag for articles to be leased shall be as follows:





UNDER PENALTY OF LAW

THIS TAG MAY NOT BE REMOVED

EXCEPT BY THE LESSEE This is a RENTAL Article and contains the same material received from the manufacturer and has been disinfected as required by law. REG. NO. PER NO.

CONTENTS

DISINFECTED

_____________ This article must not be sold, it is the property of and must be returned to:













§47.32. Uniform registry number.

The Commonwealth approves and recognizes the uniform registry number and will accept the registration number issued by another state if the registrant so desires, and if such registration follows the policy of uniform registration. This policy is intended to benefit the registrant by requiring but one registration to be imprinted on the law labels used, regardless of where the merchandise may be shipped. The registration number shall be preceded by the name of the state, which may be abbreviated, issuing registration number, and if the factory is located in another state than that issuing the registration number, then the name of the state in which the factory is located shall follow the registration number in parenthesis. The Commonwealth will accept the permit number issued by another state if the applicant so desires and if approval is granted and a Commonwealth sterilization or disinfection permit is issued to applicant bearing the number.