Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA)
You can make Public Comments on Pennsylvania’s WIOA Combined State Plan from December 16, 2023 to 5:00 PM on January 16, 2024. You can email your comments or mail them to:
PA Workforce Development Board
651 Boas Street | Room 514
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Overview
Pennsylvania's Combined State Plan includes the six WIOA Core programs: (Adult, Dislocated Worker, Youth, Wagner-Peyser, Adult Basic Education, and Vocational Rehabilitation). It also includes these optional programs:
- Career and Technical Education Programs-Perkins Act
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program
- Trade Adjustment Assistance for Workers Programs
- Jobs for Veterans State Grants Program
- Senior Community Service Employment Program
- Reintegration of Ex-Offenders Program
- Community Services Block Grant
- Unemployment Insurance
The state plan was drafted with input from the departments of Aging, Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Corrections, Education, Human Services, Military and Veterans Affairs, and State.
Information on Pennsylvania’s State Plan
Regional & Local Plans
Pennsylvania has 10 planning regions and 22 Local Workforce Development Boards. For 2021-2024, they submitted plans with strategies for the WIOA Combined State Plan. These plans aligned regional and local workforce development goals. Stakeholders collaborated on the plans, creating a framework for statewide workforce alignment. The plans aim to achieve commonwealth WIOA goals and a comprehensive system.