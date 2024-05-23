Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA)

Pennsylvania's Combined State Plan includes the six WIOA Core programs: (Adult, Dislocated Worker, Youth, Wagner-Peyser, Adult Basic Education, and Vocational Rehabilitation). It also includes these optional programs:

Career and Technical Education Programs-Perkins Act

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program

Trade Adjustment Assistance for Workers Programs

Jobs for Veterans State Grants Program

Senior Community Service Employment Program

Reintegration of Ex-Offenders Program

Community Services Block Grant

Unemployment Insurance

The state plan was drafted with input from the departments of Aging, Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Corrections, Education, Human Services, Military and Veterans Affairs, and State.