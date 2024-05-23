October 2024 Service Delivery Monitoring Touchpoint Presentation

This presentation briefly highlights required partners in the local workforce service delivery systems, what it means to have “access” to them, and how Oversight Services will be conducting its PY 2024 service delivery monitoring.

October 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Policy Touchpoint Presentation

This presentation outlines the fundamentals of the MOU, including its definition and key elements. It examines the MOU required components, addresses strategies for managing unexpected MOU updates, and explains the State Funding Mechanism. Lastly, it provides an overview of the current MOU policy package, including all associated operating budget documents.

September 2024 2025 LWDB Recertification Touchpoint Presentation (.pdf)​

This presentation briefly highlights changes to the 2025 LWDB Recertification monitoring because of the introduction of CWDS 2.0 online monitoring functionality. It also covers the different methods of technical assistance available to user as they work through the new online functionality.

September 2024 Common Identifier Policy Touchpoint Presentation

This presentation highlights the federal and state requirement for use of a common identifier, Pennsylvania’s Workforce System Common Identifier, why consistent use of the logo is so important, and how effective branding impacts consumer response. In addition, information is shared on what the revised policy and attachments may entail, as well as the current stage of policy development and next steps in the process are outlined.

​August 2024 CWDS Online Monitoring Oversight Touchpoint Presentation​

This presentation provides a local-level overview of the online monitoring functionality moving from the legacy process onto CWDS. It discusses the steps needed to access the LWDB functionality and provides a very basic overview of the main screens the user will encounter once online monitoring in CWDS is officially launched on October 1, 2024. It also includes the schedule for the live virtual instructor led training to be held prior to the release (Part I) and plans for an additional set of trainings (Part II), which will discuss the monitoring report and resolution process.

August 2024 PY 25-28 WIOA Plans Policy Touchpoint Presentation

This presentation highlights how the planning package evolved to the current version; reviews major administrative plan changes and the 30-day public notice requirement; and provides an anticipated timeline and Commonwealth review schedule.

July 2024 Local Governance Monitoring Touchpoint Presentation​

This presentation describes changes to monitoring as a result of the 2024 Local Governance policy, publication on June 10, 2024, effective January 1, 2025. It discusses substantive changes to the policy from the 2015 policy, how they will be monitored, and changes to monitoring as a result of moving to CWDS as the online monitoring platform in October 2024.

July 2024 Local Governance Policy Touchpoint Presentation

This presentation describes the content variation between the 2015 Local Governance Policy version versus the 2024 version. The 2024 Local Governance policy goes into effect January 1st, 2025. Because of this fact, there is currently a policy overlap period from June 10, 2024 (the date to which the 2024 policy package was published) to December 31, 2024.

June 2024 Risk Assessment Touchpoint Presentation​

This presentation provides an overview of risk assessment from the federal, state, and local perspectives and provides some additional resources where LWDBs can go to find out additional information about audits, internal controls, and overall risk management.

June 2024 Youth Eligibility Definitions Touchpoint Presentation

This presentation provides an overview of WIOA Title I Youth eligibility definitions.

May 2024- Summer Work Programming TouchPoint Video Presentation​

To get us ready for summer work programming, we are pleased to announce that Michael White, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Workforce Development, will be providing insights on work experience programming as it relates to the Fair Labor Standards Act and Bryan Smolock, Director of Labor Law Compliance, will provide a presentation regarding important rules and regulations on the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act, an overview of prohibited occupations and work hours, and contact information for the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance.

April 2024 Procurement & Subcontracts Touchpoint Presentation​

This presentation provides an overview of procurement and subcontract requirements reviewed during Oversight Services’ annual monitoring. It dives into the LWDB procurement policy requirements, outlines the methods of procurement, and unallowable procurement practices. The presentation also covers subcontract requirements. The presentation concludes with an overview of the documentation requested during monitoring.

April 2024 Operator Overview Touchpoint Presentation

This presentation provides an overview of the Operator policy; the purpose, roles, and responsibilities of an Operator; conflict of interest; how to become an operator; procurement requirements; and Operator evaluation and oversight.

2024 Local Monitoring & Case File Review Touchpoint Presentation

An overview of the largest and final program year Oversight Services monitoring request and review. The presentation includes a summary of the LWDB documentation required for Oversight Services to conduct fiscal integrity, local board, audit, case file, and One-Stop Operator monitoring. Detail and policy references are provided to explain why and how these items are monitored. Historically common local monitoring findings are shared as is recommended procedure to prevent future and repeat findings.

2024 WIOA Supportive Services Overview Touchpoint Presentation

The presentation provides an overview of WIOA supportive services and offers technical assistance throughout the course of the presentation. Content includes expectations for providing supportive services basic career services to PA CareerLink® customers under WIOA; describes non-WIOA supportive services and sources; describes WIOA Title I program’s supportive services including Needs Related Payments; reviews eligibility criteria; indicates the requirement of a Local Workforce Development Area Supportive Services Policy; and provide U.S. DOL guidance sources; provides Uniform Guidance information; and provides BWDA Financial Management Guidance information.

2024 PA Sunshine Act-Stevens Amendment Presentation

Both the PA Sunshine Act and Federal Stevens Amendment disclosure provide requirements for keeping public trust in the transparency and accountability for the federal funds used in the workforce system. The PA Sunshine Act delves into the requirements local boards must comply with as they meet to deliberate and take official action on agency business, keeping these actions and funds spent transparent. The Stevens Amendment disclosure delves into the notification requirements of all federal funding being used in materials emanating from the local workforce system to ensure the public is fully aware of publicly-funded communications.

2024 ES Complaint System Policy Presentation

This policy provides the commonwealth with essential information needed to establish and maintain the Wagner-Peyser Act’s ES Complaint System. Wagner-Peyser Act’s promulgating regulations, found at 20 Code of Federal Regulations Part 658, describes the requirement of a uniform system for accepting, investigating, resolving, and referring ES-related and employment‐related law complaints and apparent violations. The presentation provides listeners with a basic understanding of the ES Complaint System as well as some key proposed edits. The policy is updated to resolve two U.S. DOL monitoring findings and to conform with Wagner-Peyser Act’s final rule effective January 2024. The proposed policy edits discussed in this presentation are those that have been made to the draft policy as of January 2024. These are the changes stakeholders, and the public, will have the opportunity to consider during the public comment period to be scheduled later in 2024.

2024 One-Stop Operator Local Firewall Policy Final

When a local workforce development board has or intends to have its required One-Stop Operator serve a different role within the local PA CareerLink® system, sufficient firewalls must be addressed in local policy to avoid an actual or perceived conflict of interest. This presentation focuses on the role of the One-Stop Operator and describes the local policy components needed to be in-compliance with federal regulations.

2024 Policy Life Cycle

Explore Pennsylvania's transparent and collaborative approach to workforce system policy management. The presentation emphasizes the strategic necessity of effective policy life cycle management, going beyond procedural steps to ensure policies remain responsive to workforce service changes. Key elements include the leadership review process, public engagement, regular policy reviews, and a monitoring system to ensure policies remain current. Utilizing Microsoft Teams and SharePoint integration, a custom workflow management tool enhances collaboration and version control. The commitment to multi-tiered examination and regular evaluations ensures policies align with organizational goals, legal requirements, and remain relevant for effective workforce system governance.

On-Site Monitoring and MOU Reauthorization: A Comprehensive Overview Video

A detailed overview of on-site monitoring and the reauthorization of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs). It discusses the changes being implemented to ensure safety and efficiency, such as limited on-site personnel and enhanced social distancing measures. The video covers topics like entrance and exit meetings, critical issue identification, and collaborative professional development opportunities within the MOU framework. Revisions to the MOU policy are covered, including guidelines for amendments, renewals, and significant modifications. Stay informed about the evolving landscape of on-site monitoring and MOU reauthorization by watching this comprehensive overview.



Local Monitoring and Regional & Local Plan Policy, Processes, and Surveys Video

An overview of local monitoring, covering aspects such as sub-recipient monitoring, documentation requirements, data entry, and early monitoring. Presenters discuss the monitoring process, emphasize adherence to policies, and share promising practices for effective monitoring. Viewers will learn about regional and local planning surveys, including feedback collection and plan modifications.



Procurement Monitoring and PA CareerLink® System Operator Policy Video

An overview of the operator procurement process in the context of local workforce development. It highlights the responsibilities and limitations of the operator, emphasizing the need for open and fair competitive procurement. Presenters explain the eligibility criteria for entities to serve as operators, including public, private, non-profit, and consortium entities. It also outlines the requirements for local boards that serve as operators.



Internal Controls and WIOA Title I Adult Priority of Service Video

A discussion of internal controls and federal standards for internal controls. This video covers the five components of internal control: control environment, risk assessment, control activities, information and communication, and monitoring. The importance of risk assessment and control activities in achieving objectives and ensuring compliance is emphasized. Presenters give an overview of a revised priority of service policy as it relates to the WIOA Title I Adult program, focusing on serving individuals with barriers to employment and outlining procedures for priority of service determination. The policy addresses statutory priority groups, basic skill assessments, documentation requirements, and performance goals.

Internal Controls Presentation (.pptx)

WIOA Presentation Placeholder



Policy on Policies and National Dislocated Worker Grant Review Process Video

Developing a policy on policies to improve accuracy, accountability, and collaboration. The process involves a review team, drafting the policy, and multiple rounds of review, ensuring compliance. Public comment and stakeholder involvement are emphasized, along with improving the writing style for accessibility. Standards for dislocated worker grants set by the Employment and Training Administration (ETA) are covered. Eligibility criteria vary, and allowable activities include relief employment, cleanup, and humanitarian assistance. Monitoring covers grant agreements, eligibility standards, services, goals, and reporting, with a focus on timely review of COVID-19 grants.



Regional and Local Plans, Local Policies, Local Agreements Video

A look at the regional and local area planning surveys sent by the Policy & Planning Coordination Services Unit and how they help assess the effectiveness of the previous planning cycle and suggest improvements. Highlight of updates made to policy guidance and attachments based on feedback and collected data. It also discusses the review process for local policies and agreements in the context of monitoring activities, emphasizing the importance of aligning program elements with relevant policies and regulations. The need for regular review and updates is highlighted, along with patterns and concerns related to missing partners, discrepancies, and policy updates.



Monitoring and Policy Project Update Video

A discussion of time frames for monitoring and reporting processes, including completing reports, the review process, initial findings, concerns reports, and calls. Also, an overview of work being done to better align policy with the law and federal regulations.

Monitoring Report Completion, Review Process and IFC Reports Presentation (.pptx)

Presentation Placeholder



Incident Reporting and Employment Services Complaint System Video

An overview of two important aspects of the Pennsylvania Workforce System: incident reporting and the customer complaints system for PA CareerLink® employment services. Regarding incidents, there are financial incidents involving unauthorized access to funds and programmatic incidents concerning the handling of personally identifiable information (PII). Reporting these incidents to the appropriate authorities, such as the US Department of Labor, USDOL Office of Inspector General, and Pennsylvania Office of Administration's OIT, is crucial. Employment services complaints are processed by representatives, aiming for informal resolutions or referrals to partner agencies.

LWDB Membership Recertification and Policy Project Update Video

Presenters cover local board review and recertification, board membership requirements, and updates on four policies. The process involves recertification every two years, with board reviews addressing potential issues. An array of policies are being updated: local governance, grants, PA CareerLink® certification, and supportive services. These policies aim to prioritize local boards and service recipients while complying with WIOA.



Title I Eligibility, Self-Certification and Workforce Case File Review Process Video

The video covers multiple topics, including self-certification, Title I eligibility guidance, and the case file review process. Presenters detail eligibility criteria for WIOA adults, dislocated workers, and out-of-school youth programs, along with the significance of proper documentation and signed forms. They address the importance of detailed case notes, accurate data entry, individual plans, and supportive services.

PY 2022 Report Completion Review Process and IFC Draft Reports and Calls



An overview of BWDA Oversight Services' unit's report completion and initial findings and concerns (IFC) draft report process for program year (PY) 2022 monitoring. It covers the steps the report takes from the completion of the formal monitoring activities to becoming a finalized draft report to being presented as a final report to the local boards. local board review and recertification, board membership requirements, and updates on four policies. Emphasis is given on the IFC draft reports and the calls with the local boards which accompany them, both the process and protocol. It also covers the anticipated timeline as well as identifies the members of the Oversight Services staff.

PY 2022 Report Completion Review Process and IFC Reports and Calls Presentation (.pptx)

2023 Case File Monitoring



The video covers an updated version of multiple topics valuable for individuals who monitor case files at the local level. This presentation includes self-certification, Title I eligibility guidance, and the case file review process. Presenters detail eligibility criteria for WIOA adults, dislocated workers, and out-of-school youth programs, along with the significance of proper documentation and signed forms. They address the importance of detailed case notes, accurate data entry, individual plans, and supportive services.