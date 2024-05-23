Follow these steps to file a complaint:

1. Fill out the General Safety Law Complaint Form (LIBI 28). Include any proof like documents or photos.

2. Send the form by email to jecole@pa.gov, fax it to (717) 346-1233, or mail it to:

Chief, UCC Inspection Division Department of Labor & Industry

651 Boas Street, Room 1624

Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750

3. After we get your complaint, we'll check if it's something we can investigate. If we find your complaint has merit, we'll assign someone to look into it.

4. The investigator will contact you and your employer to explain what happens next. They might ask for more info or meetings. Once the investigation's done, we'll decide if your complaints were true.

5. Depending on what we find, we might do one of these:

Tell the employer to fix any problems we found.

Say we didn't find any problems.

Decide to take legal action.

6. You'll get a copy of our report when we're done.