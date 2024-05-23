Standard: Petitions received up to ten (10) days before a meeting will generally* be reviewed for that meeting.

Expedited: Petitions received after ten (10) days before a meeting but before 10 a.m. the Tuesday before the meeting will generally* be reviewed for that meeting.

*Due to variations between variance requests, no guarantees can be given to go before the Board in a certain month. Please be sure to follow all instructions on the petition form, or your submittal may be delayed.