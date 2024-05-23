Skip to agency navigation
    SERVICE

    		 FEE

    Standard

    		Request for Variance
    Appeal from Building Code Offical 
    Request for Extension of Time
     

    $388.81

    Expedited

    		Request for Variance
    Appeal from Building Code Offical 
    Request for Extension of Time

    $1600.06

    Please make checks payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania"

    Standard: Petitions received up to ten (10) days before a meeting will generally* be reviewed for that meeting.

    Expedited: Petitions received after ten (10) days before a meeting but before 10 a.m. the Tuesday before the meeting will generally* be reviewed for that meeting.

    *Due to variations between variance requests, no guarantees can be given to go before the Board in a certain month. Please be sure to follow all instructions on the petition form, or your submittal may be delayed.