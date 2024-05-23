SERVICE
|FEE
Standard
|Request for Variance
Appeal from Building Code Offical
Request for Extension of Time
$388.81
Expedited
|Request for Variance
Appeal from Building Code Offical
Request for Extension of Time
$1600.06
Please make checks payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania"
Standard: Petitions received up to ten (10) days before a meeting will generally* be reviewed for that meeting.
Expedited: Petitions received after ten (10) days before a meeting but before 10 a.m. the Tuesday before the meeting will generally* be reviewed for that meeting.
*Due to variations between variance requests, no guarantees can be given to go before the Board in a certain month. Please be sure to follow all instructions on the petition form, or your submittal may be delayed.