    Certified Third Party Agencies - Elevators

    All third party agencies that inspect elevators and other lifting devices for compliance with the requirements of the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) services must be certified by the Department.

     

    All third party agencies that are currently certified to inspect elevators and other lifting devices are listed below. However, only those agencies that have provided detailed listing information to the Department are underlined and hyperlinked to a page that lists the contact information of the agency and the counties in which the elevator inspection agency provides UCC services.

    Want your agency to be listed on this page? 

    If you want your agency to be listed on this page, you need to complete and submit the Uniform Construction Code Third Party Agency Website Listing Information (Elevators) form (PDF). 

    Note: These listings are based on information voluntarily provided to the Department and may not accurately reflect an agency’s current complement and the credentials held by its employees.

    Third Party Agency

    Expiration Date

    Alpine Elevator Professionals

    1/11/2027

    Apex Elevator Inspection & Testing, LLC

    12/30/2025

    Arundel Inspection Services, LLC

    9/20/2026

    Ascend Elevator Inspection Service LLC

    2/8/2026

    ATIS Elevator Inspections, LLC

    2/4/2025

    BOCA Group International Inc.

     11/6/2026

    Citywide Elevator Consulting, LLC

    9/21/2026

    Commercial Technical Services, Inc.

    3/14/2025

    D. H. Ross Elevator Inspections, Inc.

    6/10/2025

    ATAB LLC dba Dominion Elevator Inspection Service, Inc.

    5/12/2025

    Dutch Elevator Inspections

    12/22/2025

    Elevator Management Services, LLC

    9/19/2025

    Elevator Safety Inspection Services (ESIS)

    8/31/2025

    Gannett Fleming

    2/20/2026

    Green Elevator Inspection Company

    1/11/2026

    KDA Elevator Consultants, LLC

    2/28/2026

    Liberty Elevator Experts, LLC

    3/26/2026

    LVSL Services

    12/1/2026

    MHI Consulting, LLC

    5/13/2025

    Nagle Elevator Inspection & Testing, LLC

    12/14/2026

    National Elevator Inspection Services, Inc.

     4/12/2025

    NextGen Elevator Inspection & Testing

    6/7/2026

    PM Engineering, PLLC​

    5/12/2026

    PowersVTC​

    6/24/2027​

    Premier Vertical Solutions, LLC

    7/28/2025

    Richard A. Kennedy & Associates, LLC

    1/23/2026

    Rise Inspection Services LLC​​

    5/9/2027​

    Van Deusen & Associates (VDA) Inc

    2/7/2026

    Vertical Systems Analysis, Inc.

    12/21/2025

    ​Vertical Transportation Inspection and Consulting Inc.

    1/13​/2026

     