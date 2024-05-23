Certified Third Party Agencies - Elevators

All third party agencies that are currently certified to inspect elevators and other lifting devices are listed below. However, only those agencies that have provided detailed listing information to the Department are underlined and hyperlinked to a page that lists the contact information of the agency and the counties in which the elevator inspection agency provides UCC services.

Want your agency to be listed on this page?

If you want your agency to be listed on this page, you need to complete and submit the Uniform Construction Code Third Party Agency Website Listing Information (Elevators) form (PDF).

Note: These listings are based on information voluntarily provided to the Department and may not accurately reflect an agency’s current complement and the credentials held by its employees.