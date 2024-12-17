File a Request to be Added to the Certified Third Party Elevator Inspection Agency List

Certified Third Party Elevator Inspection Agency List Overview
The UCC regulations state that equipment must be inspected regularly, either every six or twelve months, depending on its type. It is the responsibility of the building owner to ensure that his/her lifting devices are maintained, inspected and tested as required by the U.C.C. regulations.
Any UCC-certified elevator inspector can perform these inspections. However, if the equipment hasn't been inspected on time, owners should contact a UCC-certified third party inspection agency to arrange for an inspection.
Certified Third Party Elevator Inspection Agency List
All third party agencies that inspect elevators and other lifting devices for compliance with the requirements of the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) services must be certified by the Department.
All third party agencies that are currently certified to inspect elevators and other lifting devices are listed below. However, only those agencies that have provided detailed listing information to the Department are underlined and hyperlinked to a page that lists the contact information of the agency and the counties in which the elevator inspection agency provides UCC services. To provide detailed listing information to the Department, agencies should complete and submit the Uniform Construction Code Third Party Agency Website Listing Information (Elevators) form.
Note: These listings are based on information voluntarily provided to the Department and may not accurately reflect an agency’s current complement and the credentials held by its employees.
|
Third Party Agency
|
Expiration Date
|
1/11/2027
|
12/30/2025
|
9/20/2026
|
Ascend Elevator Inspection Service LLC
|
2/8/2026
|
2/4/2025
|
11/6/2026
|
Citywide Elevator Consulting, LLC
|
9/21/2026
|
3/14/2025
|
6/10/2025
|
5/12/2025
|
12/22/2025
|
9/19/2025
|
8/31/2025
|
Gannett Fleming
|
2/20/2026
|
1/11/2026
|
Greenlift Elevator Inc.
|
11/27/2026
|
Insparisk, LLC
|
6/13/2026
|
2/28/2026
|
3/26/2026
|
LVSL Services
|
12/1/2026
|
5/13/2025
|
4/30/2024
|
12/14/2026
|
4/12/2025
|
6/7/2026
|
PM Engineering, PLLC
|
5/12/2026
|
2/3/2024
|
7/28/2025
|
1/23/2026
|
Van Deusen & Associates (VDA) Inc
|
2/7/2026
|
12/21/2025
|
2/20/2026