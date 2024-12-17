File a Request to be Added to the Certified Third Party Elevator Inspection Agency List

The UCC regulations state that equipment must be inspected regularly, either every six or twelve months, depending on its type.

The UCC regulations state that equipment must be inspected regularly, either every six or twelve months, depending on its type. It is the responsibility of the building owner to ensure that his/her lifting devices are maintained, inspected and tested as required by the U.C.C. regulations.

Any UCC-certified elevator inspector can perform these inspections. However, if the equipment hasn't been inspected on time, owners should contact a UCC-certified third party inspection agency to arrange for an inspection.