Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    File a Variance Request for Unfired Pressure Vessel (UPV) Installation

    If you believe you're unable to adhere to mandated procedures for UPV installation, you must file an appeal or a variance petition with L&I's Industrial Board.

    File a UPV Variance Request

    Unfired Pressure Vessel (UPV) Petition Requirements

    This petition must be used exclusively for Unfired Pressure Vessels (UPV) installation appeals, variance or extension requests. All checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

    When submitting a petition, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:

    • UPV Industrial Board Petition

    Additional documentation needed for each UPV unit being moved includes:

    • Permit to Move Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel
    • Manufacturer’s Data Report

    Fee Schedule

    • Refer to the second page of the petition form for current fees

     

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions or concerns with a UPV Installation Variance Petition, contact L&I's Industrial Board. Complete petition submission packages should be mailed to the Industrial Board.

    By phone

    If you have questions you can call the Industrial Board

    Call the Industrial Board

    By email

    If you have questions you can email the Industrial Board

    Email the Industrial Board

    Mail your final petition

    Mail your complete submission to: Department of Labor & Industry Industrial Board 651 Boas Street, Room 1622 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the petition form