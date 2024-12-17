Unfired Pressure Vessel (UPV) Petition Requirements
This petition must be used exclusively for Unfired Pressure Vessels (UPV) installation appeals, variance or extension requests. All checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
When submitting a petition, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:
- UPV Industrial Board Petition
Additional documentation needed for each UPV unit being moved includes:
- Permit to Move Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel
- Manufacturer’s Data Report
Fee Schedule
- Refer to the second page of the petition form for current fees