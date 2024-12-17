Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Elevators)

    Ascend Elevator Inspection Service

    Expiration Date: 2/8/2026

    Ascend Elevator Inspection Service

    Ascend Elevator Inspection Service

    Name of AgencyAscend Elevator Inspection Service
    AddressP.O Box 126
    Williamsport, MD 21795
    Contact personJosh Reid
    Telephone240-818-9510
    E-mail addressjoshreid@ascendinspection.com

    Will perform: Commercial code services only

    Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)

    Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
    XBedford
     Berks
     Blair
     Bradford
     Bucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
    XCumberland
    XDauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
    XFayette
     Forest
    XFranklin
    XFulton
    XGreene
    XHuntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
    XLebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
    XMontgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
    XSomerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
    XWashington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
    XYork
      