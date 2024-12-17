File a Variance Request for Boiler Installation

Petition Requirements
This petition must be used exclusively for boiler installation variance or extension requests. Two separate checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" for the variance petition and the intent to install.
When submitting a variance request for boiler installation, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:
- Industrial Board Petition
- Intent to Install Boiler document
- Three sets of boiler or mechanical room plans on paper, drawn to scale
- Floor plan
- Elevation drawing highlighting the exception requested
- Dimensions of all equipment clearances
If moving a boiler, one copy each of the following documents is needed:
- Permit to Move Boiler or Unfired Pressure vessel
- Manufacturers' Data Report
Fee Schedule
- Refer to the second page of the petition form for current fees