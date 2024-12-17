Skip to main content

    File a Variance Request for Boiler Installation

    If you are unable to meet state boiler installation requirements, you must file an appeal or a request with L&I's Industrial Board.

    File a request

    Petition Requirements

    This petition must be used exclusively for boiler installation variance or extension requests. Two separate checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" for the variance petition and the intent to install.

    When submitting a variance request for boiler installation, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:

    • Industrial Board Petition
    • Intent to Install Boiler document
    • Three sets of boiler or mechanical room plans on paper, drawn to scale
      • Floor plan
      • Elevation drawing highlighting the exception requested
      • Dimensions of all equipment clearances

    If moving a boiler, one copy each of the following documents is needed:

    • Permit to Move Boiler or Unfired Pressure vessel
    • Manufacturers' Data Report

    Fee Schedule

    • Refer to the second page of the petition form for current fees

    Contact us

    If you have any questions or concerns, contact L&I's Industrial Board. Complete petition submission packages should be mailed to the Industrial Board.

    Call us

    If you have questions you can call the Industrial Board.

    Mail your final petition

    Mail your complete submission to: Department of Labor & Industry Industrial Board 651 Boas Street, Room 1622 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the petition

    Email us

    If you have questions you can email the Industrial Board

