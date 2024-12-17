Skip to agency navigation
    Insparisk LLC

    		Insparisk LLC
    Address6143 186 Street
    Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
    Contact personVincent Caputo​
    Telephone888-464-6772
    E-mail addressinspections@insparisk.com

    Will perform: Commercial code services only

    Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)

    Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:

    XAdams
    XAllegheny
    XArmstrong
    XBeaver
    XBedford
    XBerks
    XBlair
    XBradford
    XBucks
    XButler
    XCambria
    XCameron
    XCarbon
    XCentre
    XChester
    XClarion
    XClearfield
    XClinton
    XColumbia
    XCrawford
    XCumberland
    XDauphin
    XDelaware
    XElk
    XErie
    XFayette
    XForest
    XFranklin
    XFulton
    XGreene
    XHuntingdon
    XIndiana
    XJefferson
    XJuniata
    XLackawanna
    XLancaster
    XLawrence
    XLebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
    XLycoming
    XMcKean
    XMercer
    XMifflin
    XMonroe
    XMontgomery
    XMontour
    XNorthampton
    XNorthumberland
    XPerry
    XPhiladelphia
    XPike
    XPotter
    XSchuylkill
    XSnyder
    XSomerset
    XSullivan
    Susquehanna
    XTioga
    XUnion
    XVenango
    XWarren
    XWashington
    XWayne
    XWestmoreland
    XWyoming
    XYork
      