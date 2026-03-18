Harrisburg, PA — The Shapiro Administration today invested more than $1.7 million in 43 Pennsylvania colleges and universities to help combat sexual assault through education and awareness, and empower survivors through the third round of It’s On Us PA funding.

“Healthy relationships and violence prevention require safe communities where people of all backgrounds and communities know that resources and help are available when they have questions and when they are in crisis. This is especially important on university and college campuses, where so many young people experience independence for the first time,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe said. “The It’s On Us PA campaign challenges all of us to confront the problem of sexual violence directly through awareness, prevention and support services for survivors. These efforts make a real difference in the lives of young people.”

The national It's On Us campaign was created by the Obama Administration to raise awareness about sexual assault, teach participants that assault includes non-consensual sex, advise them on how to identify dangerous situations, empower them to intervene, and urge them to create an environment of support for victims and survivors.

It's On Us PA brings together college and university presidents, superintendents, administrators, teachers, students, families, and community members to reframe the conversation around sexual violence and pledge to be part of the solution. The It's On Us PA campaign is based on a core belief that sexual violence shouldn't be part of any student's education and invites education leaders – and all Pennsylvanians – to protect students from sexual violence.

With this funding, La Salle University in Philadelphia will use part of its $40,000 grant to ensure survivors of sexual assault receive immediate, free, and helpful resources through the creation of a Survivor’s Closet initiative. On-call staff trained in trauma-informed practices will be able to help survivors from the moment they seek help, while connecting them to off-campus resources. La Salle University will also implement a campus-wide awareness strategy so that all students know help is available if ever needed.

With its $40,000 grant, Moravian University in Northampton County will work to educate students about consent and boost campus awareness of reporting options and resources. Moravian plans to partner with student organizations to ensure information, particularly awareness of affirmative consent, reaches high-risk groups.

The University of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County will use its $43,725 grant to expand its “Help is Available” awareness campaign to more physical spaces throughout campus. The university also plans to host self-defense classes open to all campus communities and continue its weekly drop-in hours with a victim advocate from Pittsburgh Action Against Rape.

The following institutions also received It’s On Us PA grants:

Adams County:

United Lutheran Seminary, $50,000

Allegheny County:

University of Pittsburgh, $43,725

La Roche University, $40,000

Duquesne University, $40,000

Community College of Allegheny County, $21,795

Chatham University, $40,000

Carnegie Mellon University, $50,000

Berks County:

Alvernia University, $30,490

Kutztown University, $40,000

Cambria County:

Mount Aloysius College, $40,000

Centre County:

Pennsylvania State University, $60,000

Chester County:

West Chester University, $55,969

Immaculata University, $40,000

Cumberland County:

Shippensburg University, $40,000

Delaware County:

Widener University, $39,612

Villanova University, $42,376

Erie County:

Mercyhurst University, $40,000

Huntingdon County:

Juniata College, $40,000

Indiana County:

Indiana University, $40,000

Lackawanna County:

Lackawanna College, $31,650

University of Scranton, $40,000

Lancaster County:

Franklin and Marshall College, $21,795

Millersville University, $40,000

Lawrence County:

Westminster College, $40,000

Lehigh County:

Cedar Crest College, $40,000

Muhlenberg College, $39,550

Luzerne County:

Wilkes University, $21,795

Lycoming County:

Lycoming College, $40,000

Montgomery County:

Manor College, $40,000

Gwynedd Mercy University, $40,000

Northampton County:

Moravian University, $40,000

Lafayette College, $40,000

Philadelphia:

Chestnut Hill College, $40,000

Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, $60,000

Community College of Philadelphia, $60,000

Holy Family University, $40,000

La Salle University, $40,000

Temple University, $20,000

Thomas Jefferson University, $40,000

Snyder County:

Susquehanna University, $38,100

Union County:

Bucknell University, $40,000

Westmoreland County:

Seton Hill University, $37,975

York County:

York College, $17,000

Governor Shapiro has championed strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians and break down barriers to opportunity – helping Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds to chart their own course and succeed.

Earlier this month, PDE announced $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants to 30 institutions of higher education and private licensed schools to combat student hunger on college campuses across the Commonwealth. Grants are awarded to help schools address food insecurity on campus and expand access to food options, create awareness initiatives, and upgrade facilities.

The Shapiro Administration also initiated the first significant reforms to Pennsylvania’s higher education system in nearly three decades, ultimately creating the State Board of Higher Education.

The State Board of Higher Education (SBHE) recently unveiled a strategic plan for higher education in Pennsylvania – the Commonwealth’s first in more than two decades. Driving a Prosperous Pennsylvania: A Statewide Agenda for Higher Education, adopted unanimously by the Board last month, was designed with six main goals in mind, including: increasing postsecondary attainment, creating affordable pathways to postsecondary credentials, supporting the economic and workforce development needs of the Commonwealth, ensuring accountability and the efficient, effective use of state funds, and strengthening the fiscal health and stability of the postsecondary education sector in Pennsylvania. By strengthening the higher education sector, Pennsylvania is setting students up for success by giving them the skills to succeed in the jobs Pennsylvania businesses need to fill with skilled workers.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has made strides toward improving higher education in Pennsylvania, giving all learners the opportunities they need to chart their own course to succeed, including: