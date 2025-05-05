Resources and Toolkits

Safety Checklist for IEP Teams
Developed by the Education Resources for Children with Hearing Loss committee, this checklist serves as an additional resource for consideration by individualized education program (IEP) teams and safety committees in public schools that provide services to students who are deaf/hard of hearing. Due to the unique nature of the communication needs of students who are deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf-blind, it is suggested that IEP teams use this checklist to assure that students have full access to the language and implementation of safety plans. This list is intended to guide discussions to determine needs and supports for students who are deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf-blind during emergency situations. View the Safety Checklist for IEP Teams (PDF).
Getting To/From School
Safe Routes to School (SRTS) is a national and international movement to create safe, convenient, and healthy opportunities for children to walk and bicycle to school. The program encourages children to walk and bicycle to school, helping to reverse an alarming decrease in students' physical activity and an associated increase in childhood obesity. By getting more children to walk and bicycle to school, communities are also reducing fuel consumption, alleviating traffic congestion, and improving air quality. SRTS programs are built on collaborative partnerships among many stakeholders, including educators, parents, students, elected officials, engineers, city planners, business and community leaders, health officials, and bicycle and pedestrian advocates. Learn more about SRTS.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) offers helpful videos that provide youth with information on bicycle safety (YouTube), including important information to know before getting on a bicycle and basic bicycle riding skills.
Fire Drills and Bus Evacuations
The Pennsylvania School Code requires that fire drills be conducted in every public school at least once a month while school is in session. Public schools include schools in school districts; charter schools; cyber charter schools, when they utilize a physical facility; career and technology centers; and intermediate units. Fire drills must include the actual removal of teachers and students from the building to a place of safety on the ground outside. Schools not required by law to maintain fire escapes, fire extinguishers, and fire exits are exempt from the requirement to conduct fire drills, but are strongly encouraged to do so. See 24 P.S. §§ 15-1517, 15-1518, 17-1732-A, 17-1749-A.
The Pennsylvania School Code requires that all schools, including school districts, charter schools, career and technology centers, and intermediate units, that use or contract school buses for transportation of students shall conduct two emergency school bus evacuation drills during each school year. The first drill must be conducted during the first week of the school term and the second during the month of March. Each bus evacuation drill must include the instruction on the location and use of emergency exit doors and fire extinguishers and the proper evacuation of the bus. See 24 P.S. §§ 15-1517, 17-1732-A.
Legislation: 24 P.S. §§ 15-1517, 15-1518
Forms
Collection
Fire Drill data is reported via the Location Fact template during the Collection 6 Safe Schools (C6 Safe School – Fire 2016-17 ) reporting period. The reporting tool is a partially completed Excel version of the Location Fact template LEAs will upload to PIMS.
Reporting LEAs
The following LEA types are required to report:
- Career and Technology Centers
- Charter schools
- Intermediate units
- School districts
Data
LEAs are to enter or modify data only in these columns:
- CATEGORY 04
- INDICATOR
- DATE
- COMMENT
Changes made to other columns may invalidate the file.
Reporting Instructions
The reporting tool consists of 12 rows for each location within the LEA.
Each of the twelve rows corresponds to a month of the year. For each month, report whether a drill was held. If a drill was not held, provide an explanation.
To report that a drill was held, enter Y in the Indicator field, and enter the date of the drill in the Date field. Date must be entered in ISO format (YYYY-MM-DD). It may be necessary to format the Category 04 and Date fields as text before entering data.
To report that a drill was not held, enter an N in the Indicator field. In the Category 04 field, enter one of the three reason codes to indicate why a drill was not conducted during that month. Use the code 01 to indicate the location has no students; use the code 02 to indicate that the location was not in session during that month; or use 03 for any other reason. If 03 is used, enter a brief explanation of the reason in the Comment field.
File
When the data is complete, save the file as a comma separated value (csv) file using the following naming convention:
DistrictCode_TargetTable_YYYYMMDDHHMM.xxx
Example: 123456789_LOCATION_FACT_201605061435.csv
- District Code = 9-digit Administrative Unit Number
- For example, 123456789
- Target Table (located on template) e.g., "LOCATION_FACT"
- Time Stamp (ensures uniqueness for the file) e.g., "201605061435"
- File Extension (data separator type) e.g., "csv"
- csv: comma separated
- tab: tab separated
- del: other delimiter
Upload to PIMS
Upload the file via the C6 Safe School – Fire 2016-17 collection. Be sure to check the box indicating that the file contains a header row.
Add the file to a batch and process the batch
Bus Evacuation Drill data is reported via the Location Fact template during the Collection 6 Safe Schools (C6 Safe School – Bus 2016-17 ) reporting period. The reporting tool is a partially completed Excel version of the Location Fact template LEAs will upload to PIMS.
Reporting LEAs
The following LEA types are required to report:
- Career and Technology Centers
- Charter schools
- Intermediate units
- School districts
Data
LEAs are to enter or modify data only in these columns:
- INDICATOR
- DATE
- COMMENT
Changes made to other columns may invalidate the file.
Reporting Instructions
The reporting tool consists of four rows for each location within the LEA, and three rows for the non-school location code 9999. Location code 9999 is to be used to report drills held for students bussed to locations other than locations of the reporting LEA.
The first row for each LEA location is for reporting the first day of school (Category 03 = FIRSTDAY). Enter Y in the Indicator field, and the date of the first day of school in the Date field.
The second row for each LEA location is used to indicate that no bus evacuation drills are required because students are not bussed to that location (Category 03 = NOBUS). Enter Y in the Indicator field if no bus drills are required, otherwise enter N.
The next two rows for each LEA location are for reporting whether drills were conducted in the fall (Category 03 = FALL) and during the month of March (Category 03 = MARCH). In the indicator field, enter a Y if a drill was held, otherwise enter N. If a drill was held, enter the date of the drill in the Date field. Date must be entered in ISO format (YYYY-MM-DD). If a required drill was not held, a brief explanation is required in the Comment field. It may be necessary to format fields as text before entering data.
Some LEAs may bus students to off-site locations. Evacuation drills for student bussed to off-site locations are reported under the location code 9999. This includes students regularly bussed to other locations such as IUs, CTCs, etc. This does not include student only bussed for field trips and similar activities.
The first row for the non-LEA location 9999 is used to indicate that no bus evacuation drills are required because students are not bussed to any off-site locations (Category 03 = NOBUS). Enter Y in the Indicator field if no bus drills are required, otherwise enter N. If a drill was not required, no explanation is required in the Comment field.
The next two rows for the non-LEA location 9999 are for reporting whether drills were conducted in the fall (Category 03 = FALL) and during the month of March (Category 03 = MARCH). In the indicator field, enter a Y if a drill was held, otherwise enter N. If a drill was held, enter the date of the drill in the Date field. If a required drill was not held, a brief explanation is required in the Comment field. Please contact the PDE Data Collection Team at ra-DDQDataCollection@pa.gov for assistance.
File
When the data is complete, save the file as a comma separated value (csv) file using the following naming convention:
DistrictCode_TargetTable_YYYYMMDDHHMM.xxx
Example: 123456789_LOCATION_FACT_201605061435.csv
- District Code = 9-digit Administrative Unit Number
- For example, 123456789
- Target Table (located on template) e.g., "LOCATION_FACT"
- Time Stamp (ensures uniqueness for the file) e.g., "201605061435"
- File Extension (data separator type) e.g., "csv"
- csv: comma separated
- tab: tab separated
- del: other delimiter
Upload to PIMS
Upload the file via the C6 Safe School – Bus 2016-17 collection. Be sure to check the box indicating that the file contains a header row.
Add the file to a batch and process the batch
Toolkits
Equity and Inclusion
Marijuana Talk Kit
Partnership for Drug-Free Kids releases new resource for parents on teenage marijuana use.
Active and ongoing discussion about the risks of drug and alcohol use between parents and their children is a strong protective factor for reducing the chances of young people getting involved in substance abuse. The Partnership for Drug-Free kids released the new resource, “Marijuana Talk Kit: What You Need to Know to Talk with Your Kids about Marijuana”. Targeted at parents of teenagers, the Talk Kit provides parents with information on how to meaningfully discuss marijuana with their children. The increased prevalence of medical and legalized marijuana, in addition to the normalization of marijuana in pop culture, can make it difficult for parents to talk about marijuana with their children. 41 percent of marijuana users report initiating use before the age of 15, making early parental involvement especially important.
Pennsylvania School Attendance Improvement and Truancy Reduction Toolkit
The Pennsylvania School Attendance Improvement and Truancy Reduction Toolkit is designed to provide resources and strategies for educators, child welfare professionals and court personnel to effectively address truancy in their local community. The toolkit is web-based in order to enable for updates and changes in the future as required by any changes in the School Code.
All future updates and/or changes will be annotated with the effective date.
- School Attendance Toolkit (PDF)
- School Attendance Toolkit Sample Forms and Letters (Word)
- School Attendance Improvement Plan - SAIP (Word)
- Compulsory School Attendance, Unlawful Absences, and School Attendance Improvement Conferences
Targeting Truancy
An estimated 7.5 million students are chronically absent each school year, and high rates of truancy start as early as kindergarten. Every teacher knows that you can't teach empty seats. The U.S. Department of Education heard teachers’ concerns and issued guidance for how communities can improve student attendance. Among the ideas: implementing the Check & Connect program, looking deeper than attendance rates to figure out why students aren't coming to school, and encouraging kids to sign up for wake-up calls from celebrities to get them up and ready for the day.
- Key Policy Letters (Word)
Contact Us
Office of School Climate and Well-Being: (717) 783-6612
Areas of Focus
Contact and Email
Office Director
Dr. Scott Kuren, skuren@pa.gov
Office Assistant Director
Dr. Dana Milakovic, damilakovi@pa.gov
Fiscal Budget Support
Learning Environment Specialist
Dr. Joseph Loccisano, jloccisano@pa.gov
Learning Environment Specialist
Vacant
Learning Environment Specialist
Patrick Bircher, pbircher@pa.gov
AEDY Specialist
Dana Klouser, dkloser@pa.gov
|AEDY Specialist
John Esposito, johesposit@pa.gov
Program Support Specialist
Russell Alves, ralves@pa.gov
Program Specialist
Rachel Baur, rbaur@pa.gov
Data Specialist
Jay Wasser, c-jwasser@pa.gov
Learning Environment Consultant
Dr. Nikole Hollins-Sims, c-nihollin@pa.gov