Act 35 of 2014 (which amends 24 P.S. § 14-1423) requires school entities to report to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) the number, condition, age and placement of automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) in each school.

Act 35 requires PDE to produce an annual report by Dec. 31st​. The report will include the information above and also the number of buildings in each entity that are equipped with AEDs and the number that are not equipped with AEDs. PDE will post this information on its website. We are requesting that the information on AEDs be submitted to PDE immediately so that we may begin to compile the annual report.



School entities may use the COSTARS system to purchase additional AEDs. COSTARS is the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program administered by the Department of General Services' Bureau of Procurement.

Act 35 requires nonpublic schools that purchase AEDs through the commonwealth's program to submit information on the number and placement of the AEDs. The AED report form referenced above should be used to report this information.

Public schools that use PIMS should submit reports through Safe Schools reports in PIMS.

Non-public schools please use the following: